3.1 keith and tish.jpg

Cadence Tish (right) stands alongside Waseca’s Layla Keith during the walk of champions. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the best gymnasts in the state of Minnesota all gathered under one roof, senior Cadence Tish found herself in the spotlight with an opportunity end her high school gymnastics career with a bang. With the experience of competing at state from last season fresh in her mind, Tish calmly crushed her routines in the bars, beam and vault to close out an incredible season and career for the Saints.

3.2 tish bar.jpg

Cadence Tish maintains her angles during the bars routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 tish beam.jpg

Tish begins her dismount with a cartwheel on the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 tish vault.jpg

Tish gets airborne during the vault. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

