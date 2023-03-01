With the best gymnasts in the state of Minnesota all gathered under one roof, senior Cadence Tish found herself in the spotlight with an opportunity end her high school gymnastics career with a bang. With the experience of competing at state from last season fresh in her mind, Tish calmly crushed her routines in the bars, beam and vault to close out an incredible season and career for the Saints.
“Going into the first rotation I was feeling really good and confident after my warmups,” said Tish after competing in her third and final event. “I’m really happy with how I did today.”
“She put together a very consistent performance today,” added St. Peter gymnastics head coach Kris Glidden. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for anything more and I’m so proud of her.”
The day began for Tish with the uneven bars where she completed her routine with confidence, posting a score of 8.050 to finish 41st at state. Moving onto her strongest event, the balance beam, she flawlessly performed her challenging routine and when the scores were revealed, she had earned a 9.175 score which would earn 11th in the state.
In what was her only stumble of the day, Tish’s first attempt on the vault had her land somewhat awkwardly, but she rebounded instantly on the second attempt, nailing the vault to post a score of 9.100 to finish 33rd in the state.
“As a leader for our team through this year she was our rock,” Glidden said of Tish. “We depended on her and she always came through and for her to come to state and represent our team and the hard work and dedication she has put in, it’s incredible.”
Tish also took the time to recognize her support system.
“I wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone’s support. My great coaches and the backing of my friends and family have helped to make this all possible.