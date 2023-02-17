2.23 Cadence Tish medal 2.jpg

Cadence Tish receives one of her many medals on the path to qualifying for state in three events. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A nightmarish season of injuries and illness for the St. Peter gymnastics team came to a triumphant close Thursday in St. James as the Saints earned third in the brutally competitive Section 2AA Championships with a team score of 130.600. Meanwhile, senior Cadence Tish claimed bids to the State Championships in three events, the bars, the vault and the beam to earn a return to the biggest stage in Minnesota State gymnastics.

2.23 Laura Klatt.jpg

Laura Klatt transitions from dancing as she prepares for a run in her floor routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Cadence Tish.jpg

Cadence Tish completes her transition from the lower to upper bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Addison Landsom.jpg

Addison Landsom vaults into the air. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Vivian Hendrickson.jpg

Vivian Hendrickson stays light on her toes as she performs her floor routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Maya VanGrootheest.jpg

Maya VanGrootheest builds up her speed for a run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

