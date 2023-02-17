A nightmarish season of injuries and illness for the St. Peter gymnastics team came to a triumphant close Thursday in St. James as the Saints earned third in the brutally competitive Section 2AA Championships with a team score of 130.600. Meanwhile, senior Cadence Tish claimed bids to the State Championships in three events, the bars, the vault and the beam to earn a return to the biggest stage in Minnesota State gymnastics.
"To get third with all the challenges this year is amazing for us," Tish said after the competition. "We really just focused on our form and doing our best out there."
St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden shared Tish's sentiment in terms of how proud she was of the team and how much they had overcome during the challenging season.
Tish led the Saints in all-around with a score of 35.225 to finish fourth behind only a trio Mankato West gymnasts who led the Scarlets to the section title. With a 9.150 in the vault, an 8.400 in the bars and a 9.100 in the beam, Tish earned fifth, third and fourth respectively to qualify for the state tournament in all three events.
"We've been through a lot this year, but this being my senior year, I knew I had to really give it my best," noted Tish.
Sophomore Addison Landsom finished second all-around for St. Peter with a score of 32.700 that was improved thanks to an seventh-place finish in the bars with a score of 8.200. Junior Laura Klatt, making her first full appearance for St. Peter after missing a large portion of the final month and a half of the season, posted an all-around score of 32.375 despite having many of her routines scaled back as she continues to recover.
Eighth grader Vivian Hendrickson, who has been a major player for the Saints as she has stepped up to the varsity level and thrived, finished with an all-around score of 30.300 as the final St. Peter gymnast to compete in all four events.
Junior Maya VanGrootheest competed in the floor and vault events, posting a score of 8.075 in the vault. Sophomore Trista Landsom, who has missed most of the season due to an injury, was approved to compete in the beam, her first appearance in competition since the injury occurred, where she scored a 6.750.
With the team having wrapped up the 2022-23 season, the coaching staff and Tish will begin preparations for the State Championships which will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 in Roy Wilkins Auditorium located in St. Paul. The individual competition, which Tish will compete in, takes place Saturday with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
"I just look forward to the experience of being able to be in that big gym and to have the opportunity to compete against the best girls in the state," said Tish. "I had a lot of fun last year and I'm excited to do it again."