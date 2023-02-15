...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and refreeze happening on roads.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures dropping into the teens and
lower 20s with wet pavement conditions will lead to the threat
of ice forming on the roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The St. Peter wrestling team continues to gear up for the end-run of the season as the Saints battled the No. 2 ranked AAA program in Waconia as well as the top-ranked A program in Jackson County Central. The Saints earned several key bonus points against Waconia Thursday night, falling just short in a 36-33 loss before taking the brunt of a loaded JCC squad in a 44-10 loss Friday.
Saturday, Lexi Timmerman traveled to Hastings where she competed in the MSHSL Girls Section one and two Tournament where she would do battle in an incredibly talented weight class. Timmerman won three matches, all by fall, on the way to earning a fourth-place finish in the section.
St. Peter will return to action for the MSHSL Section 2AA Team Tournament Thursday when the team hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake in the quarterfinals aiming for a bid to compete in the semifinal and final rounds which will be held in New Prague Saturday afternoon.
Waconia - 36, St. Peter - 33
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over Ian Olson (WACO) (Fall 1:34) 113: Carter Katherman (WACO) over Brock Guth (STPE) (MD 15-2) 120: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Wesley Hammarsten (WACO) (Fall 3:07) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over James Johnson (WACO) (Dec 6-1) 132: Maverick Mueller (WACO) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:01) 138: Lincoln Vick (WACO) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 16-6) 145: Evan Walter (STPE) over Issac Bonick (WACO) (Fall 2:43) 152: Alex Torres (WACO) over Aiden Meek (STPE) (Fall 0:30) 160: Harold Born (STPE) over Wil Goldschmidt (WACO) (Fall 4:43) 170: Andrew Torres (WACO) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Dec 7-1) 182: Cooper Jahnke (WACO) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 9-5) 195: Max McEnelly (WACO) over Leighton Robb (STPE) (TF 25-10 2:42) 220: Alex Riley (WACO) over Kemper Ely (STPE) (TF 22-7 3:02) 285: Haadi Ahmed (STPE) over Brody Leen (WACO) (Fall 2:43)
JCC - 44, St. Peter - 10
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over Dallas Gossen (JCC) (MD 10-0) 113: Kayden Eller (JCC) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 2:19) 120: Isaac Rodriguez (JCC) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 8-2) 126: Benjamin Dahlin (JCC) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 9-2) 132: Landon Andrews (JCC) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 8-3) 138: Thomas Freking (JCC) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (Dec 2-0) 145: Logan Butzon (JCC) over Evan Walter (STPE) (MD 13-5) 152: Isaiah Rodriguez (JCC) over Harold Born (STPE) (Dec 7-3) 160: Trey Rossow (JCC) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Dec 8-4) 170: Seth Stai (JCC) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (MD 14-4) 182: Dylan Withers (JCC) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 7-2) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Jack Mix (JCC) (Fall 0:23) 220: Caleb Vancura (JCC) over Kemper Ely (STPE) (Fall 0:50) 285: Cameron Scholten (JCC) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Dec 1-0)
MSHSL Girls Section 1 & 2 Tournament
120: Lexi Timmerman (24-20) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) 24-20 won by fall over Elizabeth Dahling (Rosemount) 3-12 (Fall 2:00)
Quarterfinal - Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) 24-20 won by fall over Parker Gill (Cannon Falls) 16-13 (Fall 3:58)
Semifinal - Annabelle Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 19-12 won by fall over Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) 24-20 (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Semi - Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) 24-20 won by fall over Rowan Seeley (Northfield) 12-15 (Fall 1:46)
3rd Place Match - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 27-11 won by major decision over Lexi Timmerman (St. Peter) 24-20 (MD 14-2)