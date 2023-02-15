FovDyvtX0AAI5W0.jpg

Lexi Timmerman (4th) earned fourth in the MSHSL Girls Section 1 & 2 Tournament. (photo courtesy of St. Peter AD Twitter/@STPHSActivities)

The St. Peter wrestling team continues to gear up for the end-run of the season as the Saints battled the No. 2 ranked AAA program in Waconia as well as the top-ranked A program in Jackson County Central. The Saints earned several key bonus points against Waconia Thursday night, falling just short in a 36-33 loss before taking the brunt of a loaded JCC squad in a 44-10 loss Friday.

