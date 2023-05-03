Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
Adapted Bowling Sections (Wow! Zone Mankato) — 10 a.m.
St. Peter track and field at Mankato East — 4 p.m.
St. Peter tennis vs. Fairmont — 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter softball vs. Worthington (DH) — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. LCWM — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Nicollet (DH) — 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
St. Peter baseball vs. Holy Family Catholic — 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
St. Peter boys golf at Fairmont Invite — 9 a.m.
St. Peter girls golf at Winnebago Invite — 9 a.m.
MONDAY
St. Peter girls golf at Big South Division Event (Riverside Town and Country GC) — 2 p.m.
St. Peter boys golf host Big South Division Event (Shoreland CC) — 3 p.m.
St. Peter tennis at Hutchinson — 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter softball at New Ulm — 5:30 p.m.
St. Peter baseball vs. Belle Plaine — 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
St. Peter Track and field Section True Team (Faribault) — 4 p.m.
St. Peter baseball vs. Waseca — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Madelia — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Madelia — 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter softball at Jordan — 4:30 p.m.
