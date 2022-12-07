Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
St. Peter gymnastics vs. St. James Area (GAC) — 6p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball vs. AC/G-E — 6 p.m.
Minnesota River girls Hockey vs. Waseca — 7 p.m.
St. Peter boys basketball vs. Mankato East — 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
St. Peter wrestling at Le Sueur-Henderson Tri — 5p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Martin County West — 7 p.m.
St. Peter boys basketball vs. New Ulm — 7:15 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball at New Ulm — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
St. Peter wrestling at Delano Invite — 10 a.m.
St. Peter gymnastics at Mankato K & G Gymnastics meet — 1 p.m.
Minnesota River girls hockey at Worthington — 1 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey at Worthington — 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
St. Peter boys basketball at New Prague, 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Madelia — 7 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball vs. Madelia — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey vs. Redwood Valley — 7 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball vs. New Prague 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota River girls hockey at New Prague — 7:15 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.