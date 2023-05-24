Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
St. Peter softball vs. Marshall at Caswell Park (Section Tournament) — 5 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Springfield (Section Tournament, second round) — 5 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Springfield — 5 p.m.
St. Peter baseball vs. Worthington — 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
St. Peter softball vs. TBA at Caswell Park (Section Tournament, if necessary) — 10 a.m. or 12 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. TBA at Caswell Park (Section Tournament, if necessary) — 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
St. Peter girls golf at New Prague (Section Play-In Round) — 9 a.m.
St. Peter softball vs. TBA at Caswell Park (Section Tournament, if necessary) — 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
St. Peter boys golf at New Prague (Section Play-In Round) — 9 a.m.
St. Peter baseball vs. TBA (Section Tournament) — 6 p.m.
