THURSDAY
St. Peter gymnastics at St. James (Section Meet) — 6 p.m.
St. Peter wrestling vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (Section 2AA Team Quarterfinals) — 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Madelia — 7 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball vs. Mound Westonka (St. Peter M.S.) — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River boys at Fairmont — 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cleveland boys basketball at New Ulm Cathedral — 6 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at New Ulm Cathedral — 7:30-p.m.
St. Peter boys basketball vs. Stewartville — 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
St. Peter team wrestling section semi-finals and finals (New Prague, if Necessary) — 3 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball at Windom H.S. (Big South Conference Showcase) — 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Cleveland boys basketball vs. JWP — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at LS-H — 7:15 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball at NYA — 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Randolph — 7:15 p.m.
St. Peter boys basketball vs. Worthington — 7:15 p.m.
