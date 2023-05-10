Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
St. Peter boys golf at Owatonna Invite (Owatonna CC) — 1 p.m.
St. Peter golf at Fairmont (Redwood Falls GC) — 2 p.m.
St. Peter softball at TCU — 4 p.m.
St. Peter tennis vs. Waseca — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. MCW — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. St. Clair-Loyola — 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
St. Peter vs. Worthington (DH) — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. St. Clair — 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cleveland softball at JWP Tournament — 12 p.m.
MONDAY
St. Peter boys golf at Dacotah Ridge GC (Big South Championship) — 9 a.m.
St. Peter girls golf at Dacotah Ridge GC (Big South Championship) — 1 p.m.
St. Peter softball at Mankato West — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at New Ulm Cathedral — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball at New Ulm Cathedral — 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter softball at Jordan — 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
St. Peter golf at TCU Invitational (Montgomery National GC) — 2 p.m.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field at LCWM (Conference Meet) — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Heron Lake-Okabena — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball at Sleepy Eye - St. Mary's — 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter baseball vs. LS-H (Gustavus Adolphus) — 5 p.m.
St. Peter softball at Stewartville — 5 p.m.
