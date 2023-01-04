THURSDAY
THURSDAY
St. Peter wrestling at Sibley East Quad – 5 p.m.
Minnesota River boys vs. Waseca – 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Mankato Loyola – 7 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at Bethlehem Academy – 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cleveland girls basketball at MCW – 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls at Windom – 7 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball vs. Fairmont – 7:15 p.m.
St. Peter boys basketball at Fairmont – 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
St. Peter at Cambridge-Isanti Invite – 9 a.m.
St. Peter boys basketball vs. Roseville (Kasson-Mantorville HS) – 10:30 a.m.
St. Peter gymnastics at Watertown-Mayer Invite – 12 p.m.
Minnesota River girls at New Ulm – 2 p.m.
Minnesota River boys at New Ulm – 4p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball at Kasson-Mantorville – 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Minnesota River boys at Redwood Valley – 7 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at Nicollet – 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Sleepy Eye – 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota River girls at Fairmont – 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Minnesota River boys vs. Fairmont – 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Nicollet – 7 p.m.
St. Peter girls basketball vs. Delano – 7:30 p.m.
