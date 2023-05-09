Team photo (cropped).jpg

Members of the 2023 St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson Adapted bowling team.

Front row: left to right: Cooper Johnston, Sabrina Kopischke, Lucas Henze, Judd Wartman,

2 girls behind wheelchairs: Angela Molina, Abby Voeltz

Back row: Evan Borgmeier, Mitchel Joosten, Ashlee Miller, Hunter Jones, Xavier Hartman, Logan Gessner, Abby Schily, Peyton Attenberger, Paul Warzecha, Kallie Brovold, Caleb Westphal (Photo courtesy of Kris Voeltz)

Thursday morning, the halls of Mankato's Wow! Zone rang out with the sound of pins falling and cheers from the athletes and spectators alike as members of the adapted bowling teams from across the Southern Minnesota Region competed for a chance to qualify for the MSHSL State Tournament. With ridiculously high spirits and several incredible performances, the St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson Strike Force team qualified 11 individual bowlers across the three classes as well as four doubles teams.

5.11 Abby Voeltz.JPG

Abby Voeltz delivers a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.11 Caleb Westphal.JPG

Caleb Westphal takes his stance before a spare attempt. After completing the spare, Westphal went with his now signature, "taking out the trash" slogan. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.11 Caleb Westphal and Hunter Jones.JPG

Caleb Westphal (Near) and Hunter Jones release their shots alongside each other. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

© Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

