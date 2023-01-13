Thursday night the St. Peter wrestling team traveled for a dual against the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers. The Saints would control the scoreboard from the word go as they would drop only three matches on the way to earning a 60-10 victory.
Earning fall victories for St. Peter were Brock Guth (3:13), Ryan Moelter (1:14), Evan Walter (:38), Harold Born (4:27) and Kemper Ely (:49).
The Saints will return to the mats Saturday, Jan. 14 when they travel to Pipestone to compete in the Big South Conference Tournament.
St. Peter - 60.0, Blue Earth Area - 10.0
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over (BEA) (For.)
113: Brock Guth (STPE) over Timmy Nagel (BEA) (Fall 3:13)
120: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Drake Engelby (BEA) (Fall 1:14)
126: Carson Sturtz (BEA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 6-4)
132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over Angel Martinez (BEA) (Dec 9-5)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Cooper Peterson (BEA) (Dec 6-0)
145: Evan Walter (STPE) over Blair Lunz (BEA) (Fall 0:38)
152: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over (BEA) (For.)
160: Harold Born (STPE) over Kade Gaydon (BEA) (Fall 4:27)
170: Parker Meyers (BEA) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (MD 12-4)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over (BEA) (For.)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (BEA) (For.)
220: Kemper Ely (STPE) over John Lappe (BEA) (Fall 0:49)
285: Zach Benson (BEA) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Dec 7-6)