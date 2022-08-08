news_62f092129e52b.jpg

Austin Pinke makes a bare-handed snag at shortstop on a bouncing ground ball. He completed the play by throwing the runner out at first base. (Photo courtesy of Barb Regner)

Multiple rain delays and a location change did little to faze the St. Peter town team on Sunday evening as the Saints upended Region 6C top seed Waterville – ranked No. 5 in Class C – with a 6-4 decision in the first round of regional playoffs.

