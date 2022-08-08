Multiple rain delays and a location change did little to faze the St. Peter town team on Sunday evening as the Saints upended Region 6C top seed Waterville – ranked No. 5 in Class C – with a 6-4 decision in the first round of regional playoffs.
St. Peter ace Andy Regner tossed his second consecutive complete game in the postseason, this time allowing just one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Despite committing three defensive errors, including a three-run error in the eighth inning that allowed Waterville to tie the game 4-4, the Saints were able to get a timely hit in the ninth to regain the lead, allowing Regner to close the door in the bottom half.
The Saints ended the Indians’ 13-game win streak and picked up their second victory against Waterville this season after claiming a 17-5, seven-inning victory in Waterville on May 27. The Indians – now 23-4 overall – went 21-1 between losses to the Saints.
After two scoreless innings Sunday, St. Peter took a 3-0 lead in the third. Sam Wenner led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Austin Pinke. Cody Booker and Billy Hanson were both beaned to load the bases, and Jeff Menk followed with a sac fly to score Pinke. CJ Siewert was also hit by a pitch to reload the bases and Regner ensued with a single to score Booker. Hanson was thrown out at home on the play to end the rally.
The Saints added a run in the fourth as Wenner walked, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a single by Booker.
Regner cruised through six innings on the mound, tossing a no-hitter into the seventh until the Indians got their first base-hit with one out, which eventually scored after a hit-by-pitch and another single.
The Saints looked to carry a 4-1 lead into the ninth but back-to-back two-out errors allowed the Indians to clear the bases and tie the game 4-4 in the eighth.
St. Peter responded well in the ninth as Regner hit a one-out single and stole second. Wenner was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second, and Josh Robb came through with a clutch broken-bat single to score Regner. Pinke followed with a walk to load the bases and Booker was then beaned for a free RBI.
With a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Regner returned to the mound and faced just four batters to finish the complete game. Robb (2-6, RBI) and Regner (2-2, 3 BB, SB, RBI, R) led the offense, which collected seven hits against four Waterville pitchers.
St. Peter (13-13-1) faces Gaylord at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Waterville in a state-qualifying game. Win, and the Saints play in the region championship Saturday; lose, they play an elimination game Saturday in Belle Plaine.