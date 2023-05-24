Tuesday evening, the St. Peter track and field program made the trek to Marshall to compete in the Big South Conference Championship meet. With several all-time performances, the Saints girls team claimed fourth while the boys finished fifth in the hotly contested meet.
Girls highlights came early and often, led by Grace Dlouhy's fourth-place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 13.75 followed by a third-place finish in the 200m dash with a season-best time of 27.95. Keira Friedrich continued to improve at every level, setting a PR in the 800m run with a time of 2:21.23 to finish as the runner up before claiming first in the 1600m run with a PR time of 5:07.36.
In the 300m hurdles, Eve Zimmerman posted a season-best time of 51.53 to finish as the runner up for the Saints.
The 4x200m relay team of Dlouhy, Vivian Hendrickson, Rachel Salfer and Liliana Prunty claimed the conference title with a time of 1:51.77 while the 4x400m relay team, featuring two freshman and two eighth-graders, of Ella Dirks, Fridrich, Prunty and Robin Hibscher finished as the runner up with a time of 4:17.85. The 4x800m relay team of Hadley Stuehrenberg, Hendrickson, Dirks and Hibscher also earned runner up status with a time of 10:15.58.
In the discus, Sydney Marthaler posted a PR throw of 100 feet and 1.5 inches to finished third for St. Peter. Addison Landsom joined the personal record-breaking festival with a clear of 10' even in the pole vault to finish third.
Prunty continued to roll in the long jump as she finished second with a top leap of 15'5.5" and in the triple jump, Addison Landsom claimed second with a season-best mark of 32'2.5"
Highlights for the boys team began in the 200m dash where Brookes Reicks claimed first with a PR time of 22.35, good for the fifth best time in St. Peter history. He followed that conference title with another in the 400m dash where he finished first with a time of 51.06, followed closely by freshman James Garrett who set a PR time of 52.92 to finish fourth.
In the 1600m run, freshman Alexander Bur finished fourth with a PR time of 4:47.54 and he followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the 3200m run with a time of 11:04.74.
Corbin Herron claimed the conference title in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.98 and finished second in the 300m hurdles with a PR time of 40.42, improving his No. 4 all-time school ranking.
The 4x200m relay team of Reicks, Derek Guth, Herron and Garrett claimed the conference title with a time of 1:30.60 which was not only a season-best, but the No. 3 all-time mark in school history.
In the shot put, Cole Junso claimed fifth with a PR toss of 42'9.5" and Luke Banks earned fifth in the discus with a mark of 146'1.5". Brock Guth finished sixth in the pole vault with a top clear of 10'6" and in the long jump, Isai Moraels finished sixth with a top leap of 18'9.5".