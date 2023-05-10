Sports Reporter
Monday evening, the St. Peter boys tennis team traveled to Huthinson where the team defeated the host Tigers 7-0. With the win, the Saints improve to 14-3 on the season.
Only one match reached a third set when Luke Gilbertson and Magnus Soderlund overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat their opponents 2-1 (3-6, 6-1, 6-4).
The Saints are scheduled to returns to action Wednesday, May 10 when they travel to battle Holy Family Fire.
St. Peter - 7, Hutchinson - 0
Singles
No. 1: Marty Anderson (STP) defeated Jack Hartman, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 2: Tyson Schmitz (STP) defeated Graydon MacMullan, 2-0 (6-4, 6-2)
No. 3: Colton Abels (STP) defeated David Jenum, 2-0 (6-0, 6-2)
No. 4: Ezekiel Ribar (STP)Carter Labraaten, 2-0 (6-1, 6-2)
Doubles
No. 1: Will Elias/Anderson Dixon (STP) defeated Eric Oberg/Muhammad Ohanani, 2-0 (6-3, 6-4)
No. 2: Ben Taylor/Quinn Dixon (STP) defeated Will Byron/Riley Sperl, 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)
No. 3: Luke Gilbertson/Magnus Soderlund (STP) defeated Gavin Guiler/Quinton MacMullen, 2-1 (3-6, 6-1, 6-4)
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.