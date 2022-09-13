The Saints swim and dive team put together a solid all-around performance at the Laker Invite Saturday morning, swimming against Shakopee, Prior Lake and Mankato West.
"I am very happy with the performance of the team." said St. Peter head coach Mary Lager. "These athletes have been working very hard at practice and it was nice to see them race well against tough competition."
The Saint Peter divers began in the early morning at 9 a.m. Despite the early start, competing in their first 11-Dive competition of the season, the Saints divers did well. Laura Klatt finished sixth overall with a score of 295 while Addison Landsom (245.35) and Cadence Tish (245.20) finished ninth and 10th respectively.
The 200 medley relay team of Trista Landsom, Maya Pettis, Anna Boomgaarden and Addison Landsom earned fourth with a time of 2:11.71.
Hannah Denzer continued her strong start to the year finishing second in the 200 free and first in the 500 Free with times of 2:01.39 and 5:34.00 respectively.
Anna Boomgaarden finished sixth in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:10.75 while Eve Zimmerman finished eighth in the 100 Free, posting a time of 1:01.98.
Sarah Coe posted two top eight finishes, earning eighth in the 50 free (27.03) and sixth in the 100 free (1:00.54).
The 200 free relay team of Addison Landsom, Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman and Hannah Denzer finished third with time of 1:48.63.
Adela Madson placed in seventh in the 100 Backstroke with a PR time of 1:12.62 while the 400 Free Relay Team of Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Hannah Denzer finished fourth.
Several other individuals posted new personal bests Saturday including freshman Ashlyn Loula who had two big drops, cutting three seconds in the 200 free (2:24.10) and 22 seconds in the 500 free (6:24.04).
Senior Jessie Fast cut her time in the 500 Free by seven seconds, clocking a time of 7:14.87 while eighth grader Adela Madson had a three-second drop in the 200 IM (2:39.83).