...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
.Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in
southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due
to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water
continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant
rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next
couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front on
Thursday into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to
current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and
the limited moisture to work with.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 801.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 745 PM CDT Tuesday was 801.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 795.2 feet
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
801.4 feet on 04/26/2018.
&&
Weather Alert
Monday night, the St. Peter softball team traveled to Mankato West High School for a battle against the Scarletts. The Saints took Mankato West to the limit, getting into extra innings, but ultimately the Scarletts earned the walk-off 4-3 win in eight innings.
With the loss, St. Peter drops to 7-10 (4-5 BSC) on the season.
Kali Erickson pitched the complete game for St. Peter, allowing four runs on seven hits while allowing only two walks and a strikeout. Belle Putz hit 2-3 for the Saints while Cali Cross went 1-2 with a two-RBI double and a walk.
Thursday night the Saints will host the New Ulm Eagles with first-pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.