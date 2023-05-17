6.2 Kali Erickson.JPG

Kali Erickson. (file photo)

Monday night, the St. Peter softball team traveled to Mankato West High School for a battle against the Scarletts. The Saints took Mankato West to the limit, getting into extra innings, but ultimately the Scarletts earned the walk-off 4-3 win in eight innings.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

