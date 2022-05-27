After falling in the first round to No. 3 seeded New Prague 6-3, No. 6 seeded St. Peter bounced back with a walk-off, 6-5 win over No. 7 seeded Worthington to remain alive in the double-elimination Section 2AAA softball tournament on Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, freshman catcher Nora Whipps delivered the game-winning RBI single to advance the Saints to the final six of the eight-team tournament in an elimination game aturday versus No. 4 seeded Jordan (15-6). The game will be at 10 a.m. or noon depending graduation ceremony plans.
New Prague 6, St. Peter 3
Trailing 6-1, the Saints (12-10) rallied to score two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough.
Except for a run in the first inning, the Saints failed to deliver early with runners on base as they stranded 10.
St. Peter jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Grace Remmert reached on a hit by pitch. McKenna Van Zee walked, Sophia Doherty singled to left to load the bases, and Maya Pettis drove in Remmert with a walk.
New Prague (11-11) tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a single, stolen base and an RBI single.
The Trojans took a 3-1 lead in the second inning on a opposite-field home run over the field in right center by Ava Rud.
New Prague scored another run in the third on three straight singles to up its lead to 3-1.
The Trojans added two more runs in the fourth on three more singles in a row and an error for a 5-1 lead.
New Prague made it 6-1 with a run in the sixth on a walk, stolen base and an RBI single.
St. Peter finished off the scoring with two runs in the seventh inning. Doherty doubled to center, Pettis singled her home, and pinch runner Maddie Kamm scored on an RBI single by Whipps.
The Saints collected 12 hits, led by Ruffin who went 2-for-4 with a double and Doherty who finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Five others had a hit each: Remmert (1-3, run), Van Zee (1-3), Pettis (1-2, two RBIs), Whipps (1-3, RBI), Kali Erickson (1-3), McKenna Van Zee (1-4) and Makayla Moline (1-4).
Erickson pitched the first four innings for the Saints. She allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits, three walks and one strikeout.
Pettis pitched the last three innings with one earned run on three hits, one walk and one hit by pitch.
St. Peter 6, Worthington 5
Ruffin led off the bottom of the seventh by getting hit by a pitch. She quickly stole second and then third as Doherty walked. Pettis reached on an intentional walk to load the bases, and Whipps singled in the game-winning run.
Worthington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a home run down the left-field line by pitcher Haley Grimmius.
St. Peter moved ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ruffin led off with a double to right center and went to third on a wild pitch. Whipps walked and stole second without a throw. Erickson walked to load the bases. Moline hit a bases-clearing bloop double down the right field line.
The Trojans answered with two runs on a double and two singles in the fifth inning to regain the lead 4-3.
The Saints tied it 4-4 with a run in the bottom of the fifth on a walk to Ruffin who went to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI double to left center by Doherty.
St. Peter took a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on a single by Whipps, a sacrifice bunt by Voeltz and a RBI single to right by Moline that scored pinch runner Kamm.
Worthington again tied it 5-5 with a run on the top of the seventh on an intentional walk, a triple and an error on the throw home.
The Saints had seven hits, led by Whipps who finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Moline who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Three others had one hit: Ruffin (1-1, double, two walks, three runs, two stolen bases), Doherty (1-3, double, RBI) and Remmert (1-3).
Pettis went the distance at pitcher to earn the victory. She gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
In other quarterfinal games, No. 1 seeded Mankato East (18-4) beat No. 8 Albert Lea (1-17) 14-1 in five innings, No. 2 seeded Mankato West (18-4) beat Worthington 8-0, and Jordan beat No. 5 Marshall 11-1.
In round two, East beat Jordan 10-2, West beat New Prague 5-0, and Marshall defeated Albert Lea 9-2.