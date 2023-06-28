6.29 Kaeden Guida.JPG

Kaeden Guida delivers a pitch for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday night, the St. Peter Legion baseball team hosted Mankato National at Veterans Memorial Park. A single error and six combined hits would be all that would stand out in a defensive battle that featured both pitchers going the distance and a single swing of the bat, a homerun for Mankato in the top of the third, would be the difference maker as they picked up the 1-0 victory.

6.29 Nakiye Mercado.JPG

Nakiye Mercado tracks down a fly ball in right field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.29 Sam Moelter.JPG

Saints catcher Sam Moelter pops up as the Mankato hitter puts the ball into play. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.29 Tate Olson.JPG

Tate Olson takes a cut. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments