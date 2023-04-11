Led by a pair of returning state champions in Kallie Brovold and Ashlee Miller, the St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson adapted bowling team began the 2023 season with incredibly high hopes and if early results from the season are any indication, those hopes were well placed. The co-op, dubbed the Strike Force, have put together great results including a career high score and series just this week as the squad took on Winona.
Speaking prior to their match against Winona, Mitchel Joosten noted, "My favorite part of coming out here is when I can get some high scores."
That led to teammate Xavier Hartman explaining, "Just a few days ago he scored a 119 and 117."
Joosten would get to experience those highs again within hours as he played his best ever game as he scored 152 points before following that up with a game of 110 to complete a best-ever series of 262 in the two games.
Hartman noted that the strikes are absolutely his favorite part of getting together with the team and bowling and against Winona, Abby Schily got to experience that joy with her first ever strike followed by another in the same session.
The adapted bowling team has its fair share of challenges with nine coaches working together with a pair of team managers to ensure that all the student athletes are getting the most out of the experience, not to mention the amount of assistance given by parents who make the whole league a possibility.
"I really like being a part of a team and its always fun to see my friends," added Joosten.
Another highlight of the young season came against LCWM, when Caleb Westphal bowled a career high 148.
"Everyone is very kind on the team and Mitchel is my best bud," said Hartman before the matches began.
But things aren't always easy, Hartman recalled that sometimes its easy to get down on yourself after a gutter ball, but added, "We make it better by trash talking each other in a friendly way."
The Strike Force will play through their season at the Wow! Zone in Mankato Wednesday nights before the adapted bowling section tournament which will take placed Wednesday, May 3 starting at 10 a.m. to determine qualifiers for State.