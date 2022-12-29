The 2022 calendar year featured a variety of achievements and high stakes competition from St. Peter area athletics teams, as well as individuals who have gone on to make a mark beyond these communities.

Jordan Keeley action

St. Mary’s goalie Jordan Keeley keeps her eyes on the puck. (Judd Stanislawski/DriftlesssWater Photography)

Jordan Keeley action
St. Peter BG conference champions photo 2

The St. Peter boys golf team stand together as Big South Conference Champions with the conference banner, from left to right; Zach Salzwedel, Marshall Nicolai, Anthony Nicolai, Kaiden Brovold, Blake Magelee, Owen Matejcek and head coach Neil Doose. (Photo courtesy Heather Magelee)
6.2 tennis medals stand.JPG

Marty Anderson (left), St. Peter tennis head coach Aaron Rothenberger (middle) and Cooper Dean (right) stand together after Anderson and Dean earned the section championship and the right to advance to the state tournament. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.10 Kole Guth 2.JPG

Kole Guth has his arm raised after earning a podium spot with his win over Lano Oduwaiye of Simley. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

3.10 Kole Guth 2.JPG
6.23 Kaiden Brovold.JPG

Kaiden Brovold hits a recovery shot on the par three No. 5 where he saved bogey after hitting his tee shot into the water. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Gravelle 1.JPG

Aiden Gravelle cruises to a state title in the 1600m run, one of his four title victories this year. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
11.24 Lager and Hannah Denzer.jpg

St. Peter head coach Mary Lager embraces Hannah Denzer after finishing second in the 200 freestyle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Mary Lager 2017

St. Peter swim and dive head coach Mary Lager holds up the Big South Conference championship trophy in 2017.

Mary Lager 2017
Alex Bosacker

St. Peter High School senior Alex Bosacker in the St. Peter gymnasium. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.16 full team trophy.JPG

The St. Peter track and field boys team stand together as Minnesota AA State Champions for the first time in program history. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.16 ice bath.JPG

Members of the state champion St. Peter boy track and field team dodge the ice bath given to head coach Keith Hanson by Brogan Hanson (left) and Vinny Guappone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments