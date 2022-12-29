The 2022 calendar year featured a variety of achievements and high stakes competition from St. Peter area athletics teams, as well as individuals who have gone on to make a mark beyond these communities.
We came up with a top 10 in sports for 2022 here. Have different thoughts? Shoot an email to editor@apgsomn.com to share.
10. Former Bulldog goaltender receives recognition on a national level
From the moment 3-year old Jordan Keeley put on skates for Mini-Mites in Le Sueur, she knew hockey would bring a sense of fulfillment and happiness into her life.
“Ever since then, I’ve always loved hockey,” Keeley stated. “It’s been my passion and sets my soul on fire to be perfectly honest.”
But it’s what hockey has allowed her to do and who it has allowed her to impact that has taken Keeley’s story from being one of a love for the sport, to being named one of five finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey’s “finest citizen” for leadership in community service.
“Being an athlete gives you an incredible platform, specifically here at St. Mary’s.” Keeley noted. “As athletes, we have a platform to help in our communities and make a difference and it’s important to use that spread the voice and message you are called to share.”
Keeley is a St. Peter native who grew up on a small farm who was a three-sport athlete in high school and continued her hockey career as a member of the St. Mary’s Cardinals. She garnered the attention of the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation much to her own surprise.
“I was incredibly honored being nominated for something like this. It is a national award so being a D3 athlete from a small town made being a finalist pleasant surprise,” Keeley stated. “Maybe the coolest part was learning about the other nominees and the impact they are making in their communities. The award itself is incredible because it honors the individuals, but it also encourages others to get out in the community and to get involved.”
9. Saints claim first Big South Conference Championship in school history
The St. Peter boys golf team traveled and played in the 12-team Big South Conference Championship at the beautiful Dacotah Ridge Golf Club. Winds were gusty at the links-style course but that did not stop the Saints from winning their first ever Big South Conference Championship by 11 strokes. The team was in second place entering the tournament and needed to beat Fairmont and Marshall to win the championship, and they did just that.
Leading the way for St. Peter was Kaiden Brovold with a 38-40 (78). Kaiden played steady all day and carded a birdie and a team leading 10 pars. Kaiden finished in second overall and earned an all-conference medal as well.
Next for the Saints and 4th place out of 71 golfers was Blake Magelee with a 37-42 (79). Blake had a team leading three birdies to go along with nine pars today. Blake finished in third place overall and is starting to manage the courses better and is improving his decision making every time out.
Zach Salzwedel’s steady 40-40 (80) and fourth place overall was a great surprise today for the Saints, Zach has never played this course before and he tallied an incredible three birdies and seven pars. He also had six one-putts in his fantastic round today. It was great to have Zach step up and play extremely well today. The open links-style course fits his game very well and he used that to his advantage today.
8. Anderson and Dean advance to state quarterfinals but see run end to Fridley duo
After working together to earn the Section 2A doubles championship, the next step for senior Cooper Dean and junior Marty Anderson was the MSHSL State Championships which were held in Minneapolis. In the opening round, the duo overcame a grueling first set defeat to earn a 2-1 (6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3) victory before ultimately falling to Andy Stevenson and AJ Helmer of Fridley 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) in the quarterfinals to bring an end to their tournament run.
The first-round match was as much a test of wills as it was tennis skill as Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert of Rock Ridge (Virginia) earned the first set victory 7-6 with the tiebreak victory in five. Anderson and Dean refused to let that first set loss define their tournament experience though and the comeback was on in full force as the duo, still only playing in their fourth official doubles game with one another, found their groove.
After taking the second set 7-6 (3) to tie the match, Dean and Anderson feasted on the momentum and made sure that in the third set, there would be no doubt about who would win as they completed the comeback with the 6-3 victory.
The St. Peter duo’s quarterfinal opponent had a completely different round one experience defeating their foe 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) and that extra rest paid dividends in the match. In the end, it was the power and freshness of the Fridley duo that brought an end to the run for Dean and Anderson.
“We didn’t have answers for Fridley’s power game with their serves and strokes,” noted Rothenberger. “We had a difficult time holding our own service game and that ultimately did us in for the tournament.”
7. Guth earns all-state honors with trio of Saints competing in state tournament
With three members of the St. Peter wrestling team competing in the MSHSL state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center, hopes were high for seniors Kole Guth and Brogan Hanson as well as junior Harold Born. Despite a first round which saw all three drop their matches, Guth was able to battle back through the tournament and earn a sixth-place finish to be named an all-state wrestler.
Guth’s path to the podium was not an easy one as he faced off against No. 3 ranked Brian Ramos of Perham who, at the end of the weekend would be crowned state champion, in the opening round. In a fast and furious match, Ramos continually was able to cover Guth, but to Guth’s credit, he managed to escape each time. The two continued to battle but Guth was unable to turn the tables on his opponent and ultimately dropped the match 27-12.
Guth then faced off against Lano Oduwaiye of Simley. The match would last a mere 40 seconds as Guth made an immediate attack that resulted in him pinning Oduwaiye.
In the fifth-place match, Guth battled Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa who came into the tournament ranked No. 7 in the state. Tupper was able to control the action and despite Guth’s continued prowess at escaping from the down position, he couldn’t pull off the attack needed to win. Tupper won 12-4 earning fifth place and cementing Guth at sixth.
6. Dramatic finish from Brovold earns podium finish at state
After a significant storm delay and an up-and-down afternoon, St. Peter sophomore Kaiden Brovold found himself just outside the top 10 on the leaderboard with only three holes remaining in the MSHSL State Championship. An eagle on seven followed by a par and a birdie on nine propelled Brovold up the leaderboard into sixth place to earn a podium finish, capping an incredibly challenging pair of days of golf.
Brovold’s sixth-place finish at state is an improvement of eight spots after having finished 14th as a freshman last season. Ultimately, after two rounds of golf, Brovold finished with a score of 149 (76-73) as he cut five strokes off his score last year.
Day two began with the threat of storms in the forecast and Kaiden opened the day on hole No. 10 which allowed him to face the more technically challenging back nine first. With the weather having held off initially, Brovold posted an impressive +1 on the back nine which had him in position to make a run for the podium.
After teeing-off on No. 6, the thunder and lightning that had rumbled in the distance finally approached within the 10-mile limit and caused the golfers and fans in attendance to take shelter. What initially felt like it would be a minimal inconvenience turned into a ferocious downpour and the storms ended up causing an over two-hour delay.
On the 481 yard par-five hole No. 7, Brovold was able to put together a masterful showing and put in the ball for an eagle to cut two strokes off the day. After a par on hole No. 8, Kaiden capped off his incredible final stretch with a birdie on No. 9 that gave him a 73 on the day and secured his sixth-place finish.
5. Gravelle claims 4 state titles as Crusaders compete at MSHSL State Championships
It was a magical Friday afternoon for Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field senior Aiden Gravelle as in a crowded wheelchair division, he was able to claim four state titles while also setting three class A records for which future athletes will be competing against in the future. With his four victories and a runner-up finish by junior Simon Morgan in the 110m hurdles, ML/C finished 20th in the field of 79 class A schools with 17 team points.
Gravelle’s first state title came in the 100m dash where he posted a class record time of 16.15 to come away on top and shortly after, he once again claimed the top spot in the 200m dash with another class record time of 30.49.
In the 1600m run, Gravelle cut almost two seconds off his seed time to post another class record time of 4:13.26 to once again claim the state title.
Gravelle closed out his high school athletics career in the discus throw where he posted a top mark of 46’9” to once again be named state champion.
4. Denzer claims state-runner up in 200 freestyle becoming 2nd Saints individual to achieve the feat
After qualifying for the championship finals in both of her events, the 200 and 500 yard freestyle, junior Hannah Denzer was prepared to further cement her place in St. Peter swim and dive history. She wouldn’t have to wait long to make her presence known with the 200 freestyle being the second event of the day.
With one length of the pool remaining, Denzer was in third place trailing the swimmer in second by a narrow margin. She dug deep and was able to overtake Visitations Elizabeth Burke, earning second with a time of 1:53.40 just ahead of Burke’s time of 1:53.60.
“I didn’t know I was that close,” said Denzer. “But at the end I just put head down and gave it all I had.”
All she had to give cemented her in St. Peter swim and dive history as she became just the second individual to earn MSHSL State Runner Up honors, joining the highly decorated Kaitlin Degner who finished second in the 200 individual medley race.
“I’m just really proud of myself for being able to accomplish that,” said Denzer. “It’s just weird because there have been so many swimmers for us who have made it state.”
3. The end of an era; Lager looks back at career as she prepares for retirement
In 1984, on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College, a multi-sport college junior kept walking past the newly completed Lund Center pool on her way to her classes in the state of the art facility. Something was drawing her in.
“I kept passing the pool they just built in Lund Center, so I guess that’s where the spark came back for me with swimming and diving,” said Mary Lager, the head coach of the St. Peter swim and dive team for the past 30 years. Lager is retiring from the post at the conclusion of this fall season.
Lager, who had competed in swim and dive and gymnastics, had planned to finish her degree and become a gymnastics coach, but it was the pool that ultimately called her away, and the pool where she would go on to cement a legacy with the St. Peter swim and dive team, a program that evolved from a club competition fighting for their right to compete as a varsity sport to a powerhouse within the world of southern Minnesota high school girls swim and dive.
But Lager will always remember the way that the girls impacted her, the experience of coaching her own daughters and generations of swimmers at St. Peter, with the cheers that have persisted for 30 years and will continue to fill the Saints’ swimming pool and echo through the halls.
“If I want to say anything, it’s that I just loved them like they were my own children,” said Lager “When you spend that much time with people, and you’re doing something that intense, hard and difficult, you really create a bond, and so I just I treated them like they were my family, and I I tried to respect them.”
2. St. Peter senior athlete moves past the intolerance, hopes to inspire
The world of athletics had always been an escape for Alex Bosacker, a senior soccer, basketball and track & field athlete for the St. Peter Saints, but on a January night away from home, the basketball arena was no longer a place of comfort. Instead, it was a source of humiliation.
After struggling through a difficult first half against rival New Ulm, Bosacker was approached by teammates in the locker room who told him that they had heard members of the opposing student section taunting him.
“I had a couple teammates that said their fans were talking about me touching their private areas throughout the game,” Bosacker said.
Within the last year, the 18-year-old had come to terms with the fact that he was gay, but it wasn’t something he had openly shared with the world yet. The comments made were intended to embarrass and shame him at one of the most vulnerable points in his life.
An extremely personal truth that he wasn’t ready to share was suddenly vocalized and mocked in front of a literal audience. It was a mortifying — and lonely — experience.
“I guess I didn’t realize how hateful people can be,” Bosacker said.
He’s come a long way since. Over the next two games against New Ulm, more incidents occurred, but by then, Bosacker was confidently out with his sexual orientation and supported by his teammates, friends and family. He wasn’t going to be broken.
“I kind of looked at everything that’s happened,” he said, “and the good outweighs the bad …”
On a personal level, Bosacker said he’s also received a tremendous amount of comfort and reassurance via social media and other communication from a wide variety of people, including New Ulm students. It’s enough to help him ignore the bad and focus on the good.
“I feel like, with everything that has happened, it’s maybe helped others realize that there is so much support out there for them,” he said.
He also had a message for other student athletes “... being who you are in life doesn’t change who you are on the court.”
1. St. Peter boys claim 1st Minnesota State team title in program history
In a Spring season that featured adversity in the form of extreme weather, critical injuries and the integration of several athletes from other sports into the track and field team, the St. Peter Saints boys team took every challenge in stride and adapted and overcame. With an unexpected state champion, a pair of runner up awards and two fourth place finishes in field events, the Saints compiled 44 team points and when the last runners crossed the finish line, St. Peter was able to climb the podium on the infield as MSHSL State Champions.
“What an exciting day,” said St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson. “Coming into the weekend I thought we could be a top five team and even at the bigging of the year, I thought we had a chance at the title, but then we lose senior Alex Bosacker and returning junior Brooks Reicks to injury during the year and thought, ‘well there goes our shot.’”
Despite qualifying in their respective events, Hanson and Herron noted that the starting blocks provided didn’t have the right feel which led to coach Bill Stuewe to trek back and get the blocks used at home and check them in to be used in the finals. The choice paid dividends immediately Saturday morning when Herron opened the day for the team in the 110m hurdles.
Herron blasted off the line and continued to flourish all the hard work and training that had pushed him to the state competition. He not only cut .37 seconds off of the PR he set in qualifying, he beat out the entire field claiming the state title and 12 points.
“Its still setting in, I’m overwhelmed really,” said Herron afterwards. “It’s just hard work, putting in those long hours and making sure that the work is helping me get better.”
“That’s what we said to him last week at the section meet, ‘you have been carrying this team in the hurdles since Alex [Bosacker] got hurt, there’s no reason you can’t keep going,’” said coach Hanson. “He just kept improving and improving, he’s a very hard worker, a listener and student of the sport.”
With the state title, the boys squad joins the 2011 St. Peter girls track and field team that claimed the championship.