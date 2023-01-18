...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Tuesday night, the St. Peter gymnastics team made the trip to New Ulm to do battle with the Eagles and despite some athletes still being unable to compete as they recover, the Saints eked out an impressive 133.12-132.375 victory.
Cadence Tish finished first in all-around with a score of 34.350 which included a meet-best 9.000 in the vault as well as another meet-best 9.200 in the balance beam. Laura Klatt finished second all-around with a score of 34.325 and included a meet-best 8.950 in the floor routine.
Finishing fourth all-around was Addison Landsom with a score of 33.025 with her best event being the balance beam where she scored an 8.500 and Vivian Henderickson also competed in all four events, posting an all-around score of 30.600 which included an 8.375 in the vault.
Bianca Salivia competed in all the events for St. Peter save for the uneven bars and finished with an all-around score of 23.775.
The Saints will return to action Thursday, Jan. 19 when they travel to Fairmont to compete with Cardinals.