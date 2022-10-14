Two days removed from downing Marshall 3-0 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, the St. Peter girls soccer team traveled to Mankato to compete against the Mankato West Scarlets for a chance to compete in the section championship. The Saints impressive season would come to a halt however as the Scarlets kept them off the scoreboard while scoring a trio of goals of their own to advance to the section championship against Mankato East.
"Unfortunately, our season has ended," said St. Peter head coach Bre Landsteiner. "We say goodbye and good luck to our 10 seniors that have been apart of our program since seventh grade for most of them. They were great leaders and grew as players and teammates."
The 10 seniors for the Saints that suited up for the team for the final time Thursday night are Audra Bixby, Adrianna Bixby, Natalie Petersen, Paige Meffert, Nobras Sayidnour, Grace Dlouhy, Piper Ruble, Ellie Letts, McKenna Reiten and Angelica Guerra.
With the season now completed, the Saints posted a record of 13-4-1 (11-0-1 BSC) while earning the Big South Conference title. St. Peter also recorded a total of 12 shutout victories with junior keeper Baylee Nygard earning the win in each of those games.
"We wish Mankato West the best of luck as they take on Mankato East on Tuesday," added coach Landsteiner.