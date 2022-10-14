Saints Soccer team

The St. Peter Girls Soccer team celebrates Homecoming atop a soccer ball-patterned float. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Two days removed from downing Marshall 3-0 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, the St. Peter girls soccer team traveled to Mankato to compete against the Mankato West Scarlets for a chance to compete in the section championship. The Saints impressive season would come to a halt however as the Scarlets kept them off the scoreboard while scoring a trio of goals of their own to advance to the section championship against Mankato East.

