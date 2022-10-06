9.1 Adrianna Bixby.JPG

Adrianna Bixby. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

The stifling defense of the St. Peter girls soccer team was once again on display Thursday night, as the Saints hosted the Waseca Bluejays in the final home match of the regular season. The Saints limited the Bluejays to two shots on goal, while putting 15 of their own shots on net, ultimately scoring twice to earn the 2-0 victory.

