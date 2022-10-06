The stifling defense of the St. Peter girls soccer team was once again on display Thursday night, as the Saints hosted the Waseca Bluejays in the final home match of the regular season. The Saints limited the Bluejays to two shots on goal, while putting 15 of their own shots on net, ultimately scoring twice to earn the 2-0 victory.
"We played with our whole heart tonight," said Saints head coach Bre Landsteiner. "They knew it was an important game and they brought the energy and intensity they needed in order to win tonight’s game."
St. Peter had the opportunity to clinch the Big South Conference Championship title as the team entered the night with a 10-0-1 record in conference play compared to Waseca's 9-1-0. The victory secured the conference title though, and improves the Saints overall record to 12-2-1.
Despite controlling the action for much of the night, the score remained 0-0 at halftime, but shortly into the second half the Grace Dlouhy found Keira Friedrich with a pass that she was able to get a good look and the go-ahead goal with. Shortly after, Adrianna Bixby gave the Saints insurance with an unassisted goal to put the team up 2-0 and that would be the final score of the night.
"Our defensive line communicated and tracked down Waseca’s forwards," noted Landsteiner. "Our offense attacked and eventually found the back of the net in the second half."
St. Peter will play one more match in the regular season, a road contest against the Kasson-Mantorville Komets Saturday, Oct. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.