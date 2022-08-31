After having earned shutout victories over conference foes Fairmont and New Ulm, the St. Peter girls soccer team looked towards another conference opponent in Worthington Tuesday night with the goal to keep the foot on the gas. The Saints would do just that as they outshot the Trojans 21-3 in the match on the way to a 6-0 rout, improving to 3-0 on the young season.

