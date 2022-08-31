After having earned shutout victories over conference foes Fairmont and New Ulm, the St. Peter girls soccer team looked towards another conference opponent in Worthington Tuesday night with the goal to keep the foot on the gas. The Saints would do just that as they outshot the Trojans 21-3 in the match on the way to a 6-0 rout, improving to 3-0 on the young season.
“We were able to get a lot of players some playing time tonight,” said St. Peter head coach Bre Landsteiner. “We passed the ball well and created opportunities.”
Keira Friedrich would earn assists on each of the first two goals for the Saints, the first from Grace Dlouhy and the second from Adrianna Bixby. Soon after, Angelica Guerra scored the first goal of her varsity career unassisted before Rachel Salfer added a goal of her own to the mix, also unassisted.
Dlouhy repaid the earlier assist from Friedrich when they would switch roles on a goal that would give St. Peter a 5-0 lead and the final score of the night came from Paige Winklemann who was assisted by Gretta Baker.
Landsteiner noted, “Players stepped up and played in different positions.”
As a team this year, St. Peter has outscored its opponents 11-0 while holding a 48-14 shots on goal advantage through three games.
The Saints will have some time off before returning to the pitch Tuesday, Sep. 6 with a home battle against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.