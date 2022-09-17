Thursday night the St. Peter girls soccer team hit the road to take on conference foe Fairmont, a team that the Saints had defeated 1-0 to open the 2022 season. St. Peter once again held the Cardinals off the scoresheet, earning the sixth shutout of the season as a team and for goalkeeper Baylee Nygaard and claiming the 2-0 victory and improve to 6-1 (6-0 BSC) on the season.

