Thursday night the St. Peter girls soccer team hit the road to take on conference foe Fairmont, a team that the Saints had defeated 1-0 to open the 2022 season. St. Peter once again held the Cardinals off the scoresheet, earning the sixth shutout of the season as a team and for goalkeeper Baylee Nygaard and claiming the 2-0 victory and improve to 6-1 (6-0 BSC) on the season.
"We started off slow and we finally found our speed of play by the second half," said Saints head coach Bre Landsteiner. "Our defense has been shutting teams down these last couple of games."
Junior keeper Nygaard has anchored the defense for the team despite this being her first season as the full-time goalie and she has received a lot of assistance from a drastically improved performance from the defensive and midfield players.
"They recover and don’t let through balls get through the back line," noted Landsteiner. "They win balls out of the air and they track down the opponent’s forwards."
The defense would be much less important without offensive though and that came in the form of two goals, the first from Keira Friedrich who was assisted by Grace Dlouhy and the second from Dlouhy herself, assisted by Sophia Homrighausen.
St. Peter outshot Fairmont 16-8 with 12 of those shots being on goal compared to only three for the Cardinals.
The Saints will return to the pitch Tuesday, Sep. 20 when they host the Marshall Tigers with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.