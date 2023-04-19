The St. Peter girls golf team hosted their invitational tournament to open the season Tuesday afternoon as the Southern Minnesota spring weather briefly cooperated. The Saints battled a strong field to finish sixth with a team score of 390.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments