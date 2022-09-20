9.22 Keira Friedrich.JPG

Keira Friedrich paces the field in her second cross country meet of the season. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The day after scoring the go-ahead goal for the St. Peter girls soccer team in its victory over Fairmont, freshman Keira Friedrich led the Saints cross country team to victory, as she claimed first by over a minute in the Crusader Invitational.

9.22 Lucia Penner, Mackenzie Steinborn and Kendra Johnson.JPG

Lucia Penner (lead), Mackenzie Steinborn (left) and Kendra Johnson race each other to the finish line to finish sixth seventh and eighth for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Corbin Herron, Callum Harmes and Logan Bock.JPG

The St. Peter boys as part of the pack led by Corbin Herron (right), Callum Harmes (middle) and Logan Bock (left). (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

