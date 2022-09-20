The day after scoring the go-ahead goal for the St. Peter girls soccer team in its victory over Fairmont, freshman Keira Friedrich led the Saints cross country team to victory, as she claimed first by over a minute in the Crusader Invitational.
Her effort was buoyed by an impressive performance from several new faces that gave all five the Saints scorers finishes in the top nine while the boys were paced by sophomore Callum Harmes on the way to a sixth-place finish.
"I'm not able to go to as many meets due to playing soccer which is kind of difficult, but the biggest thing is working on recovery," said Friedrich. "The scheduling works out pretty well because the cross country season goes later than soccer."
Friedrich was the only runner to finish the race with a time under 20 minutes as she averaged a time of 3:57.5 minutes per kilometer to post a time of 19:47.5. As impressive as her performance was, the team was able to get some incredible performances from a trio of middle schoolers and junior Mackenzie Steinborn who all claimed finishes sixth through ninth.
Seventh grader Lucia Penner led the pack that raced side-by-side and finished sixth with a time of 22:24.5 while Steinborn posted a time of 22:24.9. Eighth grader Kendra Johnson (22:25.3) and seventh grader Grace Penner (22:30.1) wrapped up the team scoring for the Saints giving them a team score of 23, a full 19 points ahead of the second-place Martin County West.
On the boys side of the competition, Harmes led the way with a time of 20:09.7 to finish 20th overall while freshman Logan Bock finished right behind him with a time of 20:21.4. Junior Corbin Herron (21:14.1), freshman Lathe Bly (21:38.5) and sophomore John Kennedy wrapped up team scoring for St. Peter finishing 29th, 32nd and 36th respectively.
The Saints will return to action Thursday, Sep. 22 when they travel to compete in a meet hosted by Glencoe Silver Lake.