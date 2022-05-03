The weather was cool with a hefty breeze at Minn-Iowa Golf Club but the St. Peter boys still battled their way to a second-place finish in the Big South East event.
Individually the Saints were led by Anthony Nicolai with a 40-35 (75). He tallied four birdies and seven pars and also finished as the runner-up medalist.
Next for St. Peter was fellow sophomore Kaiden Brovold with a 44-36 (80). Kaiden had 12 pars in his round and he finished in sixth place out of 36 golfers today.
Zach Salzwedel followed with a 45-39 (84). Zach carded a birdie to go along with seven pars.
The fourth team scorer for the Saints was Marshall Nicolai with a 43-43 (86). Marshall had eight pars in his steady round on the day.
Blake Magelee recorded a 48-40 (88) while Korey Lager rounded out the varsity squad with a 45-44 (89). Blake had eight pars and Korey had three.
"It took our young team time to get loose and warmed up and five of the six golfers scored better on the second nine holes." said St. Peter boys golf head coach Niel Doose. "As we head into the busy part of our season, we will be looking for stronger starts both individually and as a team. We definitely need to improve our decision making off of many tee boxes as drivers are causing us some major troubles and some blow-up holes which are totally preventable."
Next meet is Tuesday, May 3 at the nine team St. Peter Invite. Friday the Saints travel to Mankato Golf Club for a quadrangular. Saturday they will travel to the Cardinal Invite in Fairmont.