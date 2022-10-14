10.13 Will Elias.JPG

Will Elias. (file photo/Southernminn.com)

The St. Peter boys soccer team battled not only the Windom/St. James Eagles, but a bitterly cold night Thursday as the team opened the 2022 postseason in St. Peter. The temperatures did little to cool off the Saints offense as a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match paved the way to a 5-1 victory and the right to move on.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments