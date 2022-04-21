St. Peter boys tennis team heated up with the weather in its home opener Thursday by shutting out Big South Conference defending champion New Ulm 7-0 in a sunny 55 degrees.
St. Peter opened the season with a 4-3 loss on a cold and and cloudy 40-degree Tuesday at St. James.
No. 1 singles player Marty Anderson led St. Peter with straight-set victories in both matches.
Anderson won with his power game 6-1, 6-0 over St. James and ---- over New Ulm.
"Marty played really well," Rothenberger said. "He's got a power game that's much more under control than it was last year. We had a little bit of an issue with some groundstrokes being consistent, and he really worked at it on the off season, and he's a lot more consistent than he was last year."
After the first three matches were postponed because of weather, the Saints were glad to be able to play against St. James, Rothenberger said.
The Saints were missing one of their top players, senior co-captain Cooper Dean, against St. James, which affected their line-up.
St. James clinched the match with a trio of three-set wins.
"We lost a lot of close matches that we probably shouldn't have lost," Rothenberger said. "We lost all the three setters except for one. We've got to do a better job of winning those crucial points, especially when we're ahead. It's all part of the learning experience. Hopefully our guys learned a little bit about themselves and what they need to do better. They've got a lot of learning to do, but they're getting better."
Dean returned to action Thursday with a victory at No. 2 singles.
"He's our best doubles player, and he's either 2 or 3 in singles," Rothenberger said.
Rothenberger also praised the No. 2 doubles duo of Will Elias and Ben Taylor for "playing really solid doubles" in rallying to win in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
The St. Peter No. 3 doubles team of Jon Gerstbauer-Magnus Soderlund won in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
Despite playing without Tyson Schmitz, who is out for two matches, the Saints won all of their matches Thursday, including some close ones.
"Today was a good test," Rothenberger said. "We played against a solid team in New Ulm. They're the team to beat in the conference. We have a good chance when we play well. If we don't, it will be a long day. The key for us is consistency. If we play consistent mentally and physically, we've going to go a long ways. I have faith that we could be a really good team, but they're got to show that on a daily basis."
St. James 4, St. Peter 3
Singles
1. Marty Anderson, SP, def. Preston Wegner 6-1, 6-0
2. Andrei Rivera, SJ, def. Federica Zimmerman 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
3. Brennan Kern, SJ, def. Colton Abels 6-4, 6-3
4. Zech Ciske, SJ, def. Ezekiel Ribar 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
Doubles
1. Payton Brown-Vince Brown, SJ, def. Tyson Schmitz-Anders Dixon 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3)
2. Will Elias-Ben Taylor, SP, def. Devon Olson-Christian Pineda 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
3. Jon Gerstbauer-Magnus Soderlund, SP, def. Caleb Fast-Ryan Mever 6-1, 6-4
St. Peter 7, New Ulm 0
Singles
1. Marty Anderson, SP, def.
2. Cooper Dean, SP, def.
3. Fedrica Zimmerman, SP, def.
4. Colton Abels, SP, def.
Doubles
1.Will Elias-Ben Taylor, SP,
2. Anders Dixon-Quinn Dizon, SP, def.
3. Jon Gerstbauer-Magnus Soderlund, SP, def.