...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of
additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong
high river flows into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.4
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
St. Peter boys tennis down Saints of St. James to improve to 9-1
Tuesday night, the St. Peter boys tennis team improves its record to 9-1 with a 5-2 victory over St. James in a battle of the Saints. The two losses for St. Peter came in the singles two and four matches where they were both battled into the third set.
The doubles teams earned the sweep for the Saints pushing them to victory. St. Peter is scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 20 when the team travels to New Ulm to take on the Eagles.
St. Peter — 5, St. James — 2
Singles
No. 1: Marty Anderson (STP) defeated Andrei Rivera, 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)