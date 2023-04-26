Tuesday evening, the St. Peter boys tennis team made the trip to New Ulm to do battle with the Eagles. Nothing came easy in the dual but thanks to a 2-1 advantage in doubles play, the Saints ultimately came away with the 4-3 victory, improving to 10-2 on the season.

