The St. Peter boys golf team battled windy conditions and course conditions to win a dual meet over the visiting Kasson-Mantorville Komets 327-346 Thursday at Shoreland Country Club.
The Saints were led by Kaiden Brovold who shot a 41-38 (79). Brovold's medalist honors were aided by one birdie and seven pars.
Next for the Saints was Korey Lager with a 41-39 (80). He led the team with two birdies to go along with five pars.
Third team scorer was Blake Magelee with a 45-39 (84). He carded six pars, putted 33 times, hit two fairways, and had four greens in regulation.
Final team score to count came from Anthony Nicolai with a 43-41 (84). He led the team with eight pars, hit three fairways and had a team-leading seven GIR.
Zach Salzwedel (87) 46-41 tied with two birdies and also had four pars. He putted 30 times and hit six fairways.
Marshall Nicolai 51-48 (99) hit two fairways and had two GIR.
Three Saints JV players also shot in the 80s on Thursday led by Owen Matejcek 82, Will Borgmeier 84 and Cooper DeBlieck 87.
"It is great to have some competition for varsity spots early on this season, and we need all of our athletes to keep improving their fundamentals, their mental toughness and their decision-making on the course in order to lower scores," St. Peter boys head coach Neil Doose said
Varsity boys have only played in two meets and have a record of 9 wins and 6 losses.
Next meet for the varsity boys golfers is at JWP Invite tomorrow (Friday). JV has a 5-0 record after a couple meets and travels to Fairmont on Friday for a conference meet.
