The St. Peter boys traveled to Waseca Lakeside Golf Club on Monday to try and tame the very gusty winds in the third Big South East Invite.
The winds were howling at 25-30 mph with gusts of 40 almost making some holes unplayable. However the team really held their composure and battled until the end and won the event by one stroke.
Leading the way was medalist Anthony Nicolai with a 40. He carded four pars and led the team with only 15 putts.
Next for the Saints was Marshall Nicolai with a 43. Marshall had two pars in his round and had 17 putts.
Kaiden Brovold fired a 45 with three pars on the day. The fourth team scorer was eighth grader Owen Matejcek with a 46. Owen played in his first varsity event today and he handled the wind and course conditions very well for a young golfer. Owen tallied a par in his round.
Also with a 46 was Blake Magelee who recorded a par and 18 putts. Korey Lager finished with a 49 today and he tallied a par as well.
"I was proud of the boys for playing in these conditions and for keeping their composure throughout the nine-hole meet," said St. Peter head coach Neil Doose. "It is very difficult to play on these windy days and we handled it admirably. These were critical Big South conference points for us as a team and as individuals, and it puts us in a position to battle for the Big South Championship on Monday, May 16 at Dakota Ridge."
The St. Peter boys next travel to Redwood on Thursday, May 12.