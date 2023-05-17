...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
.Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in
southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due
to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water
continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant
rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next
couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front
tomorrow into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to
current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and
the limited moisture to work with.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 801.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 801.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near crest this morning. It will fall
below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Monday morning, the St. Peter boys golf team traveled to the Dacotah Ridge Golf Club to compete in the 12-team Big South Conference Championship Tournament. The battle was fierce and ultimately came down to a handful of shots as the Saints finished second with a team score of 307, just four strokes behind conference champions Luverne.
The Saints earned the Big South East Division Championship while Luverne claimed the overall title. Five St. Peter golfers claimed All-Conference honors led by Kaiden Brovold who finished first in the conference, followed by ANthony Nicolai (3), Blake Magelee (5), eighth grader Ethan Moreau (13) and Korey Lager (16).
Medaling in the tournament was St. Peter’s Kaiden Brovold who played a round of one-under golf with two birdies and a single bogey to go along with 15 pars to post a score of 71. Brovold was closely followed by Anthony Nicolai who tallied three birdies in a round of 74 to finish fourth overall.
Blake Magelee claimed a tie for eighth with a round of 79 and Korey Lager rounded out the team scoring for St. Peter with a round of 83. Ethan Moreau continued to show massive improvement on the year with a round of 84 to tie for 23rd and Owen Matejcek finished the day with a score of 89.
The Saints quickly returned to action Tuesday as they traveled to Montgomery to compete in the Tri-City United Invitational where they continued to dominate, earning first as a team with a score of 296, 48 strokes ahead of the second-place Waseca.
Brovold and Nicolai tied for the top finish in the innovational as each of them posted rounds of 72 which is even par at Montgomery International GC. Magelee finished third, just three strokes behind with a round of 75 while Matejcek tied for fourth with a round of 77, allowing St. Peter to sweep the top four finishes.
Lager claimed seventh overall with a round of 81 and Moreau tied for eighth with a score of 82.