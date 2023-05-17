5.4 Kaiden Brovold.JPG

Kaiden Brovold tracks a putt. (file photo)

Monday morning, the St. Peter boys golf team traveled to the Dacotah Ridge Golf Club to compete in the 12-team Big South Conference Championship Tournament. The battle was fierce and ultimately came down to a handful of shots as the Saints finished second with a team score of 307, just four strokes behind conference champions Luverne.

6.9 Anthony Nicolai putt.JPG

Anthony Nicolai putts. (file photo)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments