In a Spring season that featured adversity in the form of extreme weather, critical injuries and the integration of several athletes from other sports into the track and field team, the St. Peter Saints boys team took every challenge in stride and adapted and overcame. With an unexpected state champion, a pair of runner up awards and two fourth place finishes in field events, the Saints compiled 44 team points and when the last runners crossed the finish line, St. Peter was able to climb the podium on the infield as MSHSL State Champions.
"What an exciting day," said St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson. "Coming into the weekend I thought we could be a top five team and even at the bigging of the year, I thought we had a chance at the title, but then we lose senior Alex Bosacker and returning junior Brooks Reicks to injury during the year and thought, 'well there goes our shot.'"
But the team hadn't lost out on its opportunity as Senior Brogan Hanson qualified for the finals in the 100m dash while sophomore Corbin Herron joined him in qualifying for finals in the 110m hurdles. The 4x200m relay team of Hanson, senior Kole Guth, freshman Derek Guth and senior Vinny Guappone also qualified for the finals which would also take place Saturday along with the discus competition that featured freshman Luke Banks.
Kole Guth scored the first official points for St. Peter Friday afternoon in the pole vault when he posted a personal best height of 13'6" to finish fourth and score six points for the team.
"Kole Guth placed fourth in the pole vault and finished his career with a PR in his favorite event," noted coach Hanson.
Despite qualifying in their respective events, Hanson and Herron noted that the starting blocks provided didn't have the right feel which led to coach Bill Stuewe to trek back and get the blocks used at home and check them in to be used in the finals. The choice paid dividends immediately Saturday morning when Herron opened the day for the team in the 110m hurdles.
Herron blasted off the line and continued to flourish all the hard work and training that had pushed him to the state competition. He not only cut .37 seconds off of the PR he set in qualifying, he beat out the entire field claiming the state title and 12 points.
"Its still setting in, I'm overwhelmed really," said Herron afterwards. "It's just hard work, putting in those long hours and making sure that the work is helping me get better."
"That's what we said to him last week at the section meet, 'you have been carrying this team in the hurdles since Alex [Bosacker] got hurt, there's no reason you can't keep going,'" said coach Hanson. "He just kept improving and improving, he's a very hard worker, a listener and student of the sport."
"I really just want to thank my hurdles coach Schoenborn and parents Abby and Patrick along with all my other coaches and teammates," added Herron.
Shortly after, Brogan Hanson stepped foot on the track for the 100m dash finals and after another amazing start, he crossed the line just behind the leader to earn runner up and another 10 points.
He wasn't able to rest long as shortly after, the finals for the 4x200m dash were getting set up on the track. Vinny Guappone, one of the seniors who had made the transition from baseball to track and field this spring, opened the race for the Saints before handing the baton off to Kole Guth. Guth took the baton through the next leg, keeping the race in play before handing it off to freshman Derek Guth for the third leg of the race.
One final transfer of the baton to Hanson started the final stretch of the race and he made the final turn racing neck and neck with the Waseca anchor in a battle between second and third. It was a photo finish in the moment with Hanson getting enough on the lean to finish second, earning St. Peter 10 more points and making the state title begin to look like a real possibility.
"Vinny really stepped up and helped us win some relays and took over running that number one position for us while him and Kole Guth really put together great handoffs," noted coach Hanson. "Freshman Derek Guth moved into the relay when Brooks [Reicks] went down and as a freshman, he stepped up and really helped carry it for the team."
The final event for the St. Peter boys saw freshman Luke Banks, coming off a career day in section that saw him claim the section title and make throws over 164' three times. While he wasn't quite able to match the incredible throws he made in section, on his third throw of the day he made a throw of 152'8" that would go on to earn him fourth place and six more points, bringing the team total to 44 with several events still needing to be scored or final races run.
"He was a little disappointed only getting fourth as he had the top mark coming in, but we had to remind him that he's only a freshman and he's still got some years left," noted coach Hanson.
The wait was a painful one with but as the final races started to be tallied it became clear that no team was going to reach the 44 points needed to beat or tie the Saints and the excitement was palpable. After close to 45 minutes of real world wait time, it became official and soon after the team climbed the podium as the first ever St. Peter boys track and field state champions.
With the state title, the boys squad joins the 2011 St. Peter girls track and field team that claimed the championship.
The girls team sent a pair of athletes, senior's Katie Gurrola and Cadence Selzler-Campion to compete in the discuss throw and the shot put respectively.
Gurrola took to the field Friday afternoon for the discuss throw and her first throw earned her a mark of 105' which would go on to be her top mark, earning her 12th place in the state.
Selzler-Campion once again had a dramatic performance Saturday in the shot put when on her final throw of the opening flight she set a PR with a mark of 35'4.25" to not only advance to the final round but also move up into seventh place. Her final throw of the first round would end up being her top mark and Cadence earned seventh place in the state as well as three points for the girls team.