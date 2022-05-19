...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 802.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Friday was 802.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 800.2 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
&&
St. Peter boys card season-best score in win at Montgomery National Golf Course
The St. Peter boys traveled to Montgomery and played the Beatles-themed Montgomery National Golf Club and came home victorious with a season low score.
Leading the way for the Saints was a trio of golfers who posted 75's.
Anthony Nicolai 35-40 (75), Kaiden Brovold 39-36 (75) and Blake Magelee 40-35 (75) all played an incredible round of golf and tied for first place out of 24 golfers. Anthony and Kaiden both carded an eagle today and these were the first of the year for any Saints golfer.
Anthony and Kaiden carded one eagle, three birdies and eight pars each, while Blake had four birdies and nine pars.
"It is so awesome to have three members of the team in the low 70's at the same time," said Saints head coach Neil Doose. "We will hopefully replicate this at the section tournament coming up May 31."
Fourth team scorer and fourth place overall was Korey Lager with a 43-38 (81). Korey had a birdie and 10 pars on the afternoont. Korey played very steady golf today and had many birdie opportunities that just missed. The team will need more of these scores from Korey as sections approach.
Zach Salzwedel 44-40 (84) and Marshall Nicolai 44-46 (90) finished the scoring for St. Peter. Zach tallied a birdie and four pars while Marshall carded a birdie and six pars. Zach finished in seventh place while Marshall finished in 10th overall.
Next up for the Saints is the 10-team Owatonna Invite May 24.