The St. Peter boys traveled to Montgomery and played the Beatles-themed Montgomery National Golf Club and came home victorious with a season low score. 

Leading the way for the Saints was a trio of golfers who posted 75's.

Anthony Nicolai 35-40 (75), Kaiden Brovold 39-36 (75) and Blake Magelee 40-35 (75) all played an incredible round of golf and tied for first place out of 24 golfers. Anthony and Kaiden both carded an eagle today and these were the first of the year for any Saints golfer.

Anthony and Kaiden carded one eagle, three birdies and eight pars each, while Blake had four birdies and nine pars.

"It is so awesome to have three members of the team in the low 70's at the same time," said Saints head coach Neil Doose. "We will hopefully replicate this at the section tournament coming up May 31."

Fourth team scorer and fourth place overall was Korey Lager with a 43-38 (81). Korey had a birdie and 10 pars on the afternoont. Korey played very steady golf today and had many birdie opportunities that just missed. The team will need more of these scores from Korey as sections approach.

Zach Salzwedel 44-40 (84) and Marshall Nicolai 44-46 (90) finished the scoring for St. Peter. Zach tallied a birdie and four pars while Marshall carded a birdie and six pars. Zach finished in seventh place while Marshall finished in 10th overall.

Next up for the Saints is the 10-team Owatonna Invite May 24.

Team scores:

St. Peter 306

Waseca 346

TCU 359

LCWM 414

