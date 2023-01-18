...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
St. Peter boys basketball drop trio of games including heartbreaker in Jordan
The St. Peter boys basketball team continued its season this week with a trifecta of games against non-conference opponents on the road.
Thursday, the Saints traveled to Jordan where they suffered a crushing 81-78 defeat before traveling to Marshall Friday and falling 75-56 despite trailing by only three points going into halftime.
Tuesday, St. Peter made the trip to Delano where they were defeated 89-53 by the 10-3 Tigers.
With the losses, the Saints now stand at 1-11 (1-1 BSE) on the season as they look to right the ship with four more road games as well as a neutral site game at the Target Center before returning home.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 20 when they travel to New Ulm to take on the rival Eagles.