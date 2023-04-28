Thursday afternoon, the St. Peter track and field program traveled to Fairmont to compete in a quad featuring the host Cardinals as well as Jackson County Central and Martin County West. The Saints boys earned first-place as a team with 72 points while the girls claimed second with a team score of 46.
Highlights for the boys began in the 100 meter dash where Brooks Reicks claimed first with a time of 11.3 while James Garrett finished third with a time of 12.0. Reicks once again led the way in the 200m dash claiming first with a time of 22.9 with Corbin Herron finishing second with a time of 23.3.
In the 400m dash, Ramiro Alcantara Alvarez (57.4) and Aiden Viola (58.9) finished third and fourth respectively. Roblae Abdi earned another top finish in the 800m run, claiming second with a time of 2:15.1.
In the 1600m run, Mohamed Malin claimed third with a time of 5:13.3 and in the 3200m run, Alexander Bur (11:00.2) and Malin (11:13.2) finished third and fourth respectively. Herron earned first in the 300m hurdles, posting a time of 41.8.
The 4x100m relay team of James Garrett, Derek Guth, Isai Morales and Ramiro Alcantara Alvarez finished first with a time of 45.3.
Field event highlights began with Cole Junso finishing fourth in the shot put with a top throw of 42 feet and six inches. In the discus, Parker Maloney claimed fifth with a top mark of 116'5".
Dayne Tollefson finished third in the high jump for the Saints, clearing a top mark of 5'2" and in the pole vault, Cole Filand (10') and Brock Guth (9'6") finished second and third respectively. Herron claimed another top finish in the long jump where he earned fourth with a top leap of 17'9.5" while Isai Morales finished fifth with a mark of 17'5.75".
The highlights on the girls side began with Grace Dlouhy finishing first in the 100m dash with a time of 13.4 while Lydia Fell finished fourth with a time of 14.0. Vivian Hendrickson finished second in the 200m dash with a time of 28.1.
In the 400m dash, Keira Friedrich picked up her first win of the day with a time of 1:01.5 while Ella Dirks finished third with a time of 1:05.0. Friedrich's second win came in the 800m run with a time of 2:30.7, over nine seconds faster than the second-place finisher, and Madison Petersen earned third with a time of 2:51.8.
In the 1600m run, Lucia Penner (6:10.8), Kady Thoms (6:11.2) and Machenzie Steinborn (6:14.0) finished second, third and fifth respectively. Lucia Penner was joined by Grace Penner in the 3200m run, finishing first and second respectively with times of 13:14.7 and 13:24.2.
Eve Zimmerman finished fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 52.9.
The 4x200m relay team of Dlouhy, Rachel Salfer, Vivian Hendrickson and Liliana Prunty finished second with a time of 1:53.3. In the 4x400m relay race, the team of Robin Hibscher, Liliana Prunty, Eve Zimmerman and Ella Dirks finished first with a time of 4:30.3.
The final relay race, the 4x800m relay, was won by the team of Kady Thoms, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Madison Petersen and Ella Dirks with a time of 11:04.5.
In the field, highlights began with Brianna Michaels claiming third in the shot put with a top throw of 30'4.5". In the discus, Sydney Marthaler (94'3"), Annika Magelee (89'4") and Brianna Michaels (89') finished second through fourth.
Liliana Prunty continued her strong afternoon finishing second in the high jump with a top clear of 4'8" while Lydia Fell matched the height to earn fourth. In the pole vault, Annika Magelee (8'6") and Addison Landsom (8'6") finished second and third respectively.
Prunty earned another top finish in the long jump where she claimed second with a top leap of 14'6.5". In the triple jump, Addison Landsom (31'3") and Adeline Letts (29'11") finished third and fifth respectively.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to action Thursday, May 4 when the team travels to Mankato East for a meet hosted by the Cougars.