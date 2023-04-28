Thursday afternoon, the St. Peter track and field program traveled to Fairmont to compete in a quad featuring the host Cardinals as well as Jackson County Central and Martin County West. The Saints boys earned first-place as a team with 72 points while the girls claimed second with a team score of 46.

