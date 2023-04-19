6.9 Corbin Herron.JPG (

Corbin Herron. (file photo)

Tuesday evening the St. Peter track and field teams hosted New Ulm, Windom and Northwest in the team’s first home meet of the year. The Saints girls finished first with a dominant 262.33 points while the boys also finished first scoring 197 points as both squads won by over 60 team points.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments