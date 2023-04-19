...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch of
additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong
high river flows into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.4
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
Tuesday evening the St. Peter track and field teams hosted New Ulm, Windom and Northwest in the team’s first home meet of the year. The Saints girls finished first with a dominant 262.33 points while the boys also finished first scoring 197 points as both squads won by over 60 team points.
The girls highlights began with Grace Dlouhy (13.1) and Rachel Salfer (13.2) claiming first and second in the 100 meter dash. Dlouhy picked up another first-place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 28.62.
Keira Friedrich picked up victories in both the 400m dash and 800m run with times of 1:02.36 and 2:26.41 respectively. In the 3200m run, Mackenzie Steinborn finished first with a time of 13:45.85 while eighth grader Kady Thoms (13:49.52) and seventh grader Grace Penner (13:52.75) finished second and third respectively.
In the 110m hurdles, Kyla Yost finished second with a time of 18.86 while Eve Zimmerman finished first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.63. The 4x200m relay team of Dlouhy, Liliana Prunty, Vivian Hendrickson and Salfer claimed first with a time of 1:54.90.
In the 4x400m relay, the team of Hendrickson, Noelle Simonette, Prunty and Zimmerman earned first place with a time of 4:35.46 and in the 4x800m relay, the team of Sophia Homrighausen, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Robin Hibscher and Ella Dirks would also claim first with a time of 11:01.11.
Brianna Michaels finished second in the shot put with a top throw of 30’11” while Sydney Marthaler finished second in the discus with a throw of 92’2” In the high jump, Rowyn Myhra finished second with a top clear of 4’7” and she was tied with Prunty who also cleared the mark.
Annika Magelee finished second in the pole vault with a clear of 8’7” and Prunty continued her phonemail day winning the long jump with a top mark of 15’6”. Addison Landsom wrapped things up for the girls finishing second in the triple jump with a top mark of 31’0.75”, just half an inch behind the first-place mark.
For the boys, things started hot with Brooks Reicks (11.52), Derek Guth (11.87) and James Garrett (12.12) claiming the top three finishes in the 100m dash. Reicks and Guth went on to claim the top two finishes in the 200m dash with times of 23.10 and 24.11 respectively.
In the 400m dash, Garret claimed second with a time of 56.75 and in the 3200m run, Mohamed Malin finished second with a time of 11:34.92. Corbin Herron claimed victories in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles with times of 15.67 and 42.58 respectively.
In the 4x200m relay race, the team of Daniel Zhang, Ramiro Alcantara Alvarez, Aiden Viola and James Garrett finished first with a time of 1:39.19 and in the 4x400m relay race, Cole Filand, Guth, Herron and Reicks finished first with a time of 3:40.68.
Cole Junso finished first in the discuss with a top mark of 120’6.5” while also claiming third in the shot put with a top mark of 39’2.5”. In the pole vault, Cole Filand finished second with a top clear of 10’1”.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to action Monday, April 24 when the team will host another invitational featuring Belle Plaine, GFW, M/T/ML/GHEC, Marshall, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Sibley East and Tri-City United.