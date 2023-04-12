Coaches, years coaching
Heidi Niemeyer - 23rd year at SPHS, 10th as Head Coach
Dani Roehrkasse – 7th year at SPHS Assistant
Jodi Nixon - 14th year at SPHS B squad
Kenna West - 1st Year C squad
Roster:
Maya Pettis, 12 - P/OF
Regan Baron, 12 - OF
Kali Erickson, 11 - P/2B
Maddie Kamm, 11 - U
Riley Rubischko, 11 - C
Lauren Jacobsen, 11 - IF
Isabel Putz, 11 - OF
Nora Whipps, 10 - C
Auden Anderson, 9 - P
Alexandra Matarrese, 11 - OF
Nora Fondie, 11 - IF
Rhyan Holmgren, 11 - IF
Cali Cross, 11 - IF
Key Players:
Maya Pettis is our returning pitcher. She is a senior captain. Maya has taken a vocal leadership position already this preseason with our team. She has the most varsity experience on the team and will be looked to as we try to round out a relatively new starting line up.
Regan Baron is also a senior captain who shows confidence and leadership already this preseason. She is fast and quick on the base path.
Kali Erickson is another returning pitcher who also has played some infield for us. She is a junior captain who should guide our trajectory into the season.
Nora Whipps is our returning catcher who is a sophomore captain. Her love for the game shows in her determination to be a part of a great team and season.
Our other returners were added to the roster as the season progressed last spring. Isabelle Putz, junior outfielder, Maddie Kamm, junior utility player, Auden Anderson, freshman pitcher and Emmy Remmert, sophomore utility player.
Keep Your Eye On:
Riley Rubischko - junior catcher, Lauren Jacobson - junior first baseman, Rhyan Holmgren - junior infielder, Nora Fondie - Junior infielder, Alex Materese - Junior utility player, and Devyn Welp - 8th grade pitcher
2022 Recap:
Conference record 7-6
4th place in Section 2AAA tournament
Our section is tough with big power houses like East and West, but we are holding our own. We lost to Marshall before we could get to either one at the tournament, but we are hoping to get back in it this season.
2023 Season Outlook:
We are expecting to continue to be a contender in our Conference as well as our section. We want to be able to get a solid line up ready for game one, especially with a whole new team this season. It will be fun to see who steps up to fill the holes left by our solid seniors last season. We will continue to expect our team to be their best by mid season and to be playing to our potential always. Working together. encouraging one another and helping each other be our best will also be at the top of our goal list.
Competition:
Because we will be a new team with only a few starters returning, it will be interesting to see where we stack up with the other teams. New Ulm will be the one to beat in the conference and Marshall will also be tough competition. The Section leaders will be the 22 AAA State Champs Mankato West as well as Mankato East.