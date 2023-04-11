Assistant coach: Marc Bachman, 10th year, Sprints and Relays
Assistant coach: Bill Braunger, First year, but many years as a Head Coach at St. Clair HS and at Crown College, will be coaching the Throws
Assistant coach: Wallace Michels, Second year, Helping with Pole Vault
Roster:
Greta Baker 10, Katherine Callahan 9, Lillian Chambers 9, Grace Dlouhy 12, Keira Friedrich 9, Robin Hibscher 9, Sophia Homrighausen 10, Brooklyn Johnson 9, Laura Klatt 11, Addison Landsom 10, Trista Landsom 10, Adeline Letts 9, Hailey Looft 12, Aamista Maas 10, Annika Magelee 9, Sydney Marthaler 12, Brianna Michels 10, Rowyn Myhra 9, Madison Peterson 9, Natalie Peterson 12, Olivia Phengthongsavath 9, Rachel Salfer 11, Kallie Stadick 9, Mackenzie Steinborn 11, Hadley Stuehrenberg 12, Kylee Wendroth 9, Alexia Wentworth 11, Kyla Yost 9, Eve Zimmerman 11.
Key Players:
We need our underclassman to step it up. A few have varsity experience but with our lower numbers we are going to need them to fill in some spots that are a bit bare due to graduation.
Keep Your Eye On:
Too early to make a prediction about who our impact athletes might be. It is going to come down to who is able to fill in some spots we are a bit thin in. Throws, and Jumps. It will be the coaches job to figure out the solution.
2022 Recap:
Fourth in conference and eighth in section section. Favorites are Mankato East and West.
2023 Season Outlook:
I always have the goal that by the end of the season we are running our best times, heights and distances. We hope to be a better team at the end of the season and hopeful our healthy and best team
Competition:
I think Fairmont will be the favorite. Last year's champions are still very strong. They are always very competitive. Section favorites are East and West. Very well coached and solid programs every year.