Coaches, years coaching
Head Coach: Pat Klubben, 15th season
Jr. High/Assistant Coach: Nancy Hanson, sixth season
Roster:
Adrianna Bixby, 12, Audra Bixby, 12, Piper Ruble, 12, Jesse Fast, 12, Kailyn Embacher, 11, Baylee Nygard, 11, Karli Miller, 10, Sophia Ruffing, 10, Iris Elias, 10, Cecily Winterfeldt, 10, Julie Weber, 9, Nevaeh Rezmerski, 9, June Elias, 9, Charlotte Hagen, 8, Madelyn Ruffing, 8, Lyric Ruble, 8, Natalie Salfer, 8.
Returning Letter winners:
We have six letter winners returning from a team that finished in 3rd place at Section a year ago including two state qualifiers (Adrianna Bixby and Audra Bixby).
Senior, Adrianna Bixby- 2022 accomplishments include: Season low 18 hole score (83) @ Section Round 2, 2022 AA State Tournament Individual Qualifier (Finished Tied for 23rd place), 2022 Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award Winner, BSC All-Conference, Team Section Finals Qualifier, Varsity Letter Winner (3), 9 Hole Average for the season (44.5), Coming off of back to back State Tournament appearances, Adrianna will be expected to lead the team again at the No. 1 position.
Senior, Audra Bixby- 2022 accomplishments include: Season low 18 hole score (89) @ Section Round 1, 2022 AA State Tournament Individual Qualifier (Finished Tied for 70th place), 2022 Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award Winner, BSC All-Conference, Team Section Finals Qualifier, Varsity Letter Winner (2), 9 Hole Average for the season (47.7), Audra will use her State Tournament experience to help lead the team this year.
Senior, Piper Ruble- 2022 accomplishments include: Season low 18 hole score (97) @ Mankato Invite (North Links), 2022 Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award Winner, Team Section Finals Qualifier, Varsity Letter Winner (2), 9 Hole Average for the season (51.6), Piper will need to be a consistent top four scorer for us this season.
Sophomore, Karli Miller- 2022 accomplishments include: Season low 18 hole score (99) @ TCU Invite (Montgomery), 2022 Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award Winner, Team Section Finals Qualifier, Varsity Letter Winner (1), 9 Hole Average for the season (53.2), Karli will be expected to fight for third or fourth spot on the team.
Junior, Kailyn Embacher - 2022 accomplishments include: Season low 18 hole score (105) @ TCU Invite (Montgomery), 2022 Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Award Winner, Team Section Finals Qualifier, Varsity Letter Winner (1), 9 Hole Average for the season (58.6), After getting quality varsity experience last year, Kailyn will be expected to be an everyday player on varsity this year.
Sophomore, Sophia Ruffing- 2022 accomplishments include: Season best 9 hole score (63), Varsity Letter Winner (1), 9 Hole Average for the season (72.2), With the void left by Kate graduating last year, Sophia is eyeing a varsity spot that is waiting to be filled.
Keep Your Eye On:
Jesse Fast, 12, Iris Elias, 10, Cecily Winterfeldt, 10, Julie Weber, 9.
2022 Recap:
Tournament Results:
(2) 1st place finishes
(5) 2nd place finishes
Dual and Triangular Meets Record: 2-0
BSC Conference:
Season Standings: 2nd place in East Division and 3rd place overall
Tournament Place: 4th place
2AA Section:
STP finished in 3rd Place
Lost to Graduation:
Kate Salzwedel: Kate took on the leadership role last year as our only senior. She did an amazing job leading by example and being a great role model on and off the course.
2023 Season Outlook:
Conference:
Fairmont will still be the team to beat in the East Division of the BSC with Redwood Valley again looking to be the top team in the West. BEA also returns a solid lineup and will be right in the mix in conference play. STP returns two all conference players from last year. (Adrianna Bixby & Audra Bixby) The conference should be exciting this year and with a lot of great players returning it will be a good gauge in determining what these conference teams can do in section play.
Section:
Section 2AA is expected to be very competitive again this year. The top 5 teams from last year all return solid lineups with a lot of experience. Jordan, BEA, Holy Family Catholic, Southwest Christian and St. Peter all finished within 10 strokes of each other after day 1 of Section play, so I expect this year to be similar to that.
“After losing only one senior last year, we have six players returning with varsity experience which will give us great competition in setting our varsity lineup. These girls are also incredible student athletes. They earned back to back Girls Section 2AA Team Academic All-State Awards over the last two years which really makes coaching easier. The level of hard work and dedication will determine how much success we have this season. ” Pat Klubben, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS:
2 - Player returning with State Tournament experience (Adrianna Bixby & Audra Bixby)
6 – Returning varsity letter winners
17 - Players on the roster