Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Keith Hanson, 25th year as Head Coach, 32 overall, Pole Vault and 400 m Runners
Assistant coach: Marc Bachman, 10th year, Sprints and Relays
Assistant coach: Bill Braunger, First year, but many years as a Head Coach at St. Clair HS and at Crown College, will be coaching the Throws
Assistant coach: Wallace Michels, Second year, Helping with Pole Vault
Roster:
Abshir Abdi 9, Roblae Abdi 10, Ramiro Alcantara Alvarez 9, Luke Banks 10, Logan Bock 9, Alexander Bur 9, Aidan Connolly 10, Abdi Daud 11, Mohamed Dekene 10, Evan Embacher 9, Cole Filand 11, Cyrus Fremo 9, James Garrett 9, Brock Guth 9, Derek Guth 10, Corbin Herron 11, Zakir Hussein 9, Mohamed Jimale 10, Cole Junso 11, Mohamed Malin 10, Parker Maloney 9, Aiden Meek 10, Isai Morales Bocanegra 11, Tucker Nimps 10, Ricardo Pacheco Fugon 9, Brooks Reicks 12, Adam Sanford 12, Kadar SaydiNour 10, Haydin Schneider 9, John Schueler 9, Marlowe Smith 9, Sam Stuewe 12, Dayne Tollefson 10, Aiden Viola 9, Daniel Zhang 11, Victor Zhao 9.
Key Players:
Corbin Herron - State Champion 110 High Hurdles
Luke Banks - Fifth place State meet Discus
Brooks Reicks- Injured last year but placed at state in the 200 they year before
Derek Guth - part of the State Runner-up 4 x 200 Relay last year
Keep Your Eye On:
Roblea Abdi and Aaron Bur should help us out in the distances, Parker Maloney in the Throws and Cole Filand in the Pole Vault and Triple Jump.
2022 Recap:
The St. Peter boys are the returning Class AA Team Champions, but we lost a talented Senior Class last year
Brogan Hanson- State Runner-up 100 m dash, State Runner-up 4 x 200 m Relay
Kole Guth - 4th place at State Pole Vault, State Runner-up 4 x 200 m Relay
Vinny Guappone - State Runner-up 4 x 200 m Relay
Bennett Olson- 4th place Section Discus
Teddy Pierret - 9th place Section Shot Put
Marwan Abdi - Distance Runner
2023 Season Outlook:
We have lofty goals again this season and we hope that we can stay healthy, last year we had some pivotal injuries but were still able to piece together success at the end of the season. We are a very young team this season, with only two Seniors on the squad out of 34 athletes. We think we have some guys that can score some points but will need to add some depth to these event to be able to do well as a team at the Conference, True Team and Section meets. We need to find some contributors in the horizontal jumps.
Competition:
In the conference, Worthington looks to be the leading team at this time with what they are returning for athletes. We are hoping to be able to push them and challenge for a spot in the top three.
As far as the Section goes, Mankato West and East always produce fine teams and their overall depth can garner more points than we can put together, we would like to be somewhere in the top five.
BY THE NUMBERS:
15 - Freshman out for the team
8 - Returning letter winners
3 - Returning State Participants