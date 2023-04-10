Head coach: Aaron Rothenberger (11th as a head coach, 17th season overall with the program)
Assistant coach: Bob Messerli (7th season)
Assistant coach: Bridget Schmidtke (1st season with the boys, 3 seasons with the girls tennis program)
Roster:
Liam Schloesser (12), Marty Anderson (12), Ian Gerstbauer (12), Samuel Buffington (12), Tyson Schmitz (12), Taylen Travaille (12), Tate Winkelmann (12), Kevin Castaneda (12), Joshua Van Grootheest (12), Benjamin Taylor (12), Will Elias (12), Colton Abels 1(12), Jonathan Wilmes (12), Evan Deshayes (12), Joseph Kim (12), Amir Loredo-Hollon (12), Anders Dixon (12), Magnus Soderlund (12), Nathan Holmbo (12), Gavin Madden (11), Diego Hettig (11), Ryan Domras (11), Luke Gilbertson (11), Anthony Coe (11), David Criado Garcia (11), Quinn Dixon (10), Evan Buffington (10), Roy Hendrickson (10), Eli Stoll (10), Callum Harmes (10), Ezekiel Ribar (10), Jerry Soderlund (10), Riley Baron (10), Braedon Dornfeld (10), Kaiser Hagen (10), Noah kracht (10), Cole Engelhardt (10), Levi gilbertson (9), Jaxson Schaefer (9), Ashton Baker (9), Alexander Dlouhy (9), Cole Buffington (8), Abraham Selvey (8), Alex Juarez (7), Emmet Easton-Hong (7), Ethan Harbitz (7).
Key Players:
Colton Abels, Marty Anderson, Anders Dixon, Will Elias, Tyson Schmitz, Ben Taylor, Quinn Dixon, and Ezekiel Ribar.
Keep Your Eye On:
Too many to count, we have a few veteran JV players returning along with many athletes who are new to the tennis program that could add depth to our team.
2022 Recap:
14-6 Overall Record
Big South East Division Champs
Big South Conference Champs
Section 2A Finalist (lost to Litchfield in the Section 2A finals)
St. Peter won the Section 2A doubles tournament (Marty Anderson and Cooper Dean) and qualified for the state tournament. They lost in the quarterfinals of the 2022 State Doubles Tournament.
2023 Season Outlook:
We hope to compete at a high level and improve from last year's team.
Competition:
Conference: Waseca, St. James, Luverne
Section: Litcfield, St. James, Holy Family, SW Christian
BY THE NUMBERS:
46 - total number of participants on the boys tennis roster
23 - total number of participants last season
8 - returning starts out of 10 from last season’s varsity
3 - Captains: Colton Abels, Marty Anderson, and Anders Dixon