Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Neil Doose (15th year)
Assistant coaches: Nancy Hanson (6th year), Kris Voeltz (4th year)
Key Players:
Kaiden Brovold (11th) Kaiden had a solid 2022 year for the Saints averaging 38.6 per 9-holes, which he dropped from a 40.2 average in 2021. Kaiden finished 14th at state in 2021 and climbed to 6th place in 2022. He also was medalist at the Section 2AA tournament and finished 4th in the Big South Conference. We will need him to continue to improve his scoring average for the team to reach its goals for the year. Kaiden played a lot of summer and fall golf which should help him greatly.
Anthony Nicolai (11th) averaged 40.3 in 2022 compared to 41.6 per 9 in 2021. He placed 14th in the Big South conference and just missed the State tournament cut by only 3 strokes and finished 14th overall at Sections. Anthony had a busy summer of golf and has worked hard in the weightroom all year which should help lower his scoring average into toe 30's this year.
Blake Magelee (11th) dropped his 9 hole scoring average from 42.6 to 42 in 2022. He has worked all off-season on his game and has greatly improved his mental toughness and course management. Blake finished 17th at sections only missing the state cut by 6 strokes. Blake finished the Big South in 11th place overall with a strong 3rd place individual finish at Dacotah Ridge. Hopefully Blake can drop his scoring average into the 30's this spring and be even more consistent for the Saints.
Korey Lager (11th) had a 9-hole avg. of 42.5 and really played well at the end of last season. Korey fired a season-low 76 at Day 2 of sections to finish in 21st individually. Korey finished 58th in the Big South conference as well. Hopefully Korey can shoot more consistently this spring as we need him to step up and drop his scoring average a couple more strokes.
Owen Matejcek (9th) had a terrific 1st season as a Saint and improved his game every time out. His 9-hole avg. was 44.8 and hopefully he can drop that a few strokes this season to help the Saints reach their team goals. Owen finished 25th in the Big South Conference and 26th in Section 2AA. He has played a lot of golf this past summer and fall and I am excited to see what he can do for the Saints this spring.
I expect eight or nine guys to be fighting for varsity spots this spring. We are looking for consistency and a positive mental mindset to go along with a short term memory and good course management skills. We are a young team but have a lot of experience on this team and we will see if we can reach our team goals.
Keep Your Eye On:
Will Borgmeier (12th). Will is a great kid and has a really good golf game. He is also our only senior on the team this year. He will be competing for a varsity spot and can really help our team reach its goals.
Ethan Moreau (8th) has played a lot of golf and has a wonderful golf swing. His 9 hole avg was 45.3 last year and we would love to see him drop that into the low 40's this spring. He will be one of the kids fighting for a varsity spot this spring. If he can improve his course management skills, he can provide a lot of help for the Saints.
Cooper DeBlieck (11th) dropped his scoring average from 51 to 46.2 and may have been one of the most improved golfers on the team. If he can drop a few more strokes consistently, he will also be fighting for a spot on the varsity team.
Riley Lager (11th) averaged 49 in 2021 and 48.2 in 2022. He also has improved his game and will be fighting to be on the varsity roster this spring.
Quinn DeBlieck (9th) averaged a 53 last spring and hopefully he can be a solid contributor to our many JV events and hopefully he can lower his scoring average into the 40's for his team.
Aiden Wohlers (10th) has improved each and every year and will help our JV team this spring, He averaged a 59 last spring.
Nolan Honza (10th) will also be part of our JV
Logan Nelson (9th) was a solid contributor to the JH team last year and will be looked at to help our JV in many meets this spring. Logan has worked a lot on his game in the past year and I am excited to see his improvements.
Kalvin Barfknecht (8th) may be a huge part of the Saints JV this spring and he has played a lot of golf in his young career. He has a very nice golf swing and may be a huge surprise for the Saints this season.
Evan Walter (10th) is a great kid with a good work ethic and we will see how well he can play the game of golf this spring.
Charlie Born (10th) is another hard working athlete and I am excited to see his game improve so he can help our JV team compete.
Brek Wachal (7th) is another newcomer who has a great golf swing. We will see how fast he can learn the ins and outs of this game and see if he can play some JV this spring.
Marshall Bye (7th), Brady Dunker (7th) and Bryce Pettit (7th) all are new golfers this spring and we will see how quickly they can develop their golf skills and be contributors to our JH team this spring.
2022 Recap:
As a team we ended 2022 in 2nd place in Section 2AA for the seventh straight year finishing, 28 strokes back in the 2-day tournament to Holy Family. For the first time ever, the Saints finished 1st in the always tough Big South conference. Our team goals for 2023 are to compete again for the Big South Championship and to compete with the very tough Section 2AA golf teams in June. We would like to improve on our 2AA 2nd place finish, but we know it will not be easy and we will have to put in a lot of hard, concentrated effort to compete with the better teams in our conference and section.
Lost to Graduation:
5 year varsity starter Marshall Nicolai (44.1 avg)
2023 Season Outlook:
I am very excited for the 2023 golf season to get underway. It appears we will have a long indoor golf season this year and will have to be creative to keep it from being monotonous. I am hoping some younger players can take a step up and compete for our varsity spots this year.
We do have a lot of returning talent, but talent only takes you so far in this game. We need to improve our decision-making, course management and our shot selection skills throughout the year and to improve our short games to reach our team goals.
A focus for this team is to develop a better mental mindset and the ability to move on from a bad shot or bad hole much quicker. We need to control what we can control and not worry about the things we cannot control.
I am excited to see how this young team improves on and off the course as the season progresses. Our goals as a team have not changed for several years. Our goals are to outwork and improve more than any other team in our conference or section. If we can do that, we have the talent to repeat as Big South champs and for a Section 2AA championship. If we improve our mental mindsets, our 2023 season could be a great one for the Saints.
Competition:
The favorites in the always tough Big South Conference include Marshall, Fairmont, BEA and Luverne, with many of the other teams much improved as well. We hope to contend for this title as well.
As far as Section 2AA, the heavy favorite is Holy Family followed by Southwest Christian, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Jordan and BEA. Once again, we hope to compete with all of these very good teams.
BY THE NUMBERS:
20 - total golfers in our program
10 - players returning with some varsity experience
12 - returning golfers averaging under 50 per 9 holes
9 - returning letter winners
7 - new golfers this season
1 - senior
1 - returning state qualifying golfer (Kaiden Brovold)
0 - holes-in-1 last year