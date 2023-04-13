Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Kurt Moelter, 22nd year
Assistant coaches: Justin Helget, Dalton Thelen and Ryan Timmermann
Roster:
Matias Anderson, 12 - P/IF/OF
Connor Bjorling, 12 - P/OF
Isaiah Jacobsen, 12 - IF
Tanner Kendall, 12 - IF
Parker Rienhardt, 12 - P/OF
Noah Spessard, 12 - IF
Ashton Volk, 12 - OF/P/C
Will Walter, 12 - IF
Isaac Alger, 11 - OF
Braxon Dale, 11 - OF
Keaden Guida, 11 - P/IF
Tristan Krakow, 11 - P/OF
Nakiye Mercado, 11 - OF
Sam Moelter, 11 - C/IF/P
Tate Olson, 11 - P/IF
Drew Simonette, 11 - OF/OF/P
Max Brown, 11 - IF/C/P
Key Players:
Matias Anderson: Matias is very versatile on defense and swings the bat well. He is simply a baseball kid who understands the game and is willing to do whatever we ask of him. We are expecting Matias to be a top of the order - middle of the order kid for us who will drive in runs and score a lot of runs for us as well.
Connor Bjorling: We are expecting Connor to be a leader on the mound for us. He gained valuable experience last year and flashed signs of being a very good pitcher. We will need Connor to be a little more consistent for us, which he will. He has very good control and has gained strength which will help both his velocity and endurance for us
Parker Rienhardt: We moved Parker around a lot last year and we are hoping to solidify him in the OF. If Parker is able to put the ball in play, he will be a problem for opposing teams. He has very good speed and instincts on the bases. Our job as coaches is to do what we can to help Parker get on base more consistently this year.
Isaiah Jacobsen: Isaiah was able to show us that he can hit at the varsity level. We are hoping for him to be more consistent this year as well. We were very pleased with his defense at 3B, and look for him to continue to develop and improve throughout the season.
Ashton Volk: Ashton will patrol the OF for us. He is probably the steadiest OF we have had here in awhile. He gets a great read on the ball and has the ability to get great jumps on the ball. Offensively, Ashton improved as the spring went on and had a strong summer for us. He will be at the top to middle of the order for us. We simply need him to get on base often, because we will have kids that can move him around and drive him in.
Will Walter: Will had a tough time adjusting to varsity pitching last spring. But, no one has put more time and effort than Will in the off-season. We are really excited to see all his hard work pay off with a good spring for us. Will is a strong who can hit the ball a ton. So far, Will has been great in BP and we hope this trend continues into the season.
Kaeden Guida: We challenged KG last year by often throwing him against AAA teams. He was able to compete and keep us in games. The experience he gained from that and from just playing ball will make KG very tough the next couple of years. We will need KG to be more consistent at the plate this year. As a sophomore, he struggled at times with strikeouts, which is normal, and we know that he will cut down on the strikeouts which will make him more dangerous as a hitter. We are hoping to have the right guys ahead of him in the lineup so that he can drive them in. Kaeden has the ability to carry a team with his bat and we are hoping he can do that this spring.
Sam Moelter: Sam is our leader. He does a great job behind the plate, but also being a "team" first guy. He really is the glue to the team. He is the kid that will do whatever it takes to win or to help others be successful. Many things that Sam is good at, don't show up in the stat sheet, but are necessary for team success. Sam has worked hard in the off-season at all aspects of his game and all that work will pay off. Sam will bat towards the top of the order and will need to be a high "on-base" guy for us to be successful. When Sam is getting on base, good things are happening for everyone else around him.
Drew Simonette: Drew showed great improvement throughout the season last spring. Similar to Matias, one of his greatest strengths is his versatility. We can play him at middle IF, in the OF or even pitch if needed. Drew is a solid hitter who causes all sorts of problems when he gets on base. He is a disrupter. Teams need to pay attention to him when he is on the bases because of the speed and instincts that he brings. Ideally, Drew will lead off for us and be our spark plug.
Keep Your Eye On:
Tanner Kendall: Tanner probably showed the most improvement from the beginning of spring to the end of the summer. Tanner has always been a strong defender, but he really improved as a hitter. Tanner brings great enthusiasm to the team and hopefully the younger guys watch and learn how Tanner approaches not only games, but practice as well.
Isaac Alger: Isaac will be a guy that adds quality depth to our OF. Isaac has really improved his hitting over the past couple seasons. He has become stronger and it shows with the ability to drive the ball to the gap. With this being his first year on varsity and seeing varsity pitching, it could be an adjustment. Hopefully, Isaac will make that adjustment quickly. It does take time and effort to adjust to this level. That is one of his strengths, that he is willing to work hard and get better.
Nakiye Mercado: Nakiye earned some varsity playing time towards the end of the season last spring. He is another OF that makes our OF one of the better ones we have had in awhile. He is very good at tracking the ball and getting a good read on the ball off the bat. He brings an element of speed and quickness on the bases. One of his strengths is his knack of being able to put the ball in play. He does not strike out often. Because of this, he is very valuable to our offense. Even if he doesn't always get hits, he puts the ball in play and is able to put pressure on the defense. The more he can do this, the more playing time he will earn.
Tate Olson: Similar to Nakiye, Tate earned some varsity innings towards the end of the year. We are really hoping that he can be a top end pitcher for us. Tate has a decent fastball, but his best pitch might be his curve/slider. He is willing to throw that pitch on any count to any hitter. Having that confidence is what can make a very difficult pitcher for hitters to adjust to. He can get a little wild at times, but that can also be a positive. He won't allow too many hitters to get comfortable in the box. Offensively, Tate will be filling in at first base. We should have a good competition for that spot and Tate is one of the kids we are looking for to fill that spot.
2022 Recap:
We finished 7-15 overall and 3-7 in the Big South. We lost our first two playoff games to Mankato East and then to Marshall.
We were very young last year with little varsity experience. We took our lumps last year and are hoping the experience from that will translate into more success this year.
2023 Season Outlook:
We are very excited for this spring. We have most of our roster back from last year and it will be fun to see the improvement made from last year. The biggest improvement that I am hoping for is the mental aspect of the game. All of our kids have the physical tools to be successful. But, after last year, I'm hoping that we also grew mentally. We will have some depth at pitching, which we haven't had in awhile. We are expecting Kaeden Guida, Connor Bjorling, Tate Olson, Matias Andersen to be our leaders on the mound. All of these kids bring experience and quality to the bump. Parker Rienhardt, Drew Simonette, Ashton Volk, maybe Sam Moelter will also need to pitch well for us this spring. As it looks, Mother Nature might not be too cooperative, which means we could be looking at playing 4-5 games in a given week. If that is the case, I think that could really benefit us with the depth that we have.
Offensively, I am expecting to be able to produce a lot of runs. We will be seeing some really strong pitching throughout the season, but with the guys we have, we should be able to produce runs. Last year, we struggled with the bats. We had way too many strikeouts. We need to cut down the number of strikeouts, understand situational baseball, and be able to have productive outs as opposed to strikeouts. If we can consistently put the ball in play, we will score runs.
Competition:
I think we have a shot to be competitive for our side of the conference. As coaches, if we can get the best out of our athletes, that should happen. New Ulm is always tough and will be one the better offensive teams in the conference. Marshall is always strong in pitching. They are always well coached and seem to play their best ball at the end of the season. Fairmont is the defending conference and State Champs, so you know they know how to win.
As for the section, Mankato West graduated a lot of talent last year. But, at their size, they will simply replace those kids with quality ball players. Mankato East might be the most dangerous team. They have top end pitching and will hit. They play a strong schedule which will only make them tougher come playoffs.
BY THE NUMBERS: