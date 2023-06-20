6.22 Parker Baron.JPG

Parker Baron launches a ball deep into the outfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Sunday afternoon, the Waseca Braves traveled to Cleveland to do battle with the Spiders in a 13/60 interleague game. Errors got the best of Cleveland and hits came at a premium, resulting in a 5-1 loss to the Braves.

6.22 Lucas Walechka.JPG

Lucas Walechka delivers a pitch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.22 Nick Johnson.JPG

Second baseman Nick Johnson makes the throw to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.22 Charlie Haugen.JPG

Charlie Haugen pushes a hit into left field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

