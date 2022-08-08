Elijah Zevenbergen took full advantage of a restart on lap 22 as he had been in second place for the previous five laps but when the green flag was thrown, Zevenbergen dove from the top of the track to the bottom in turn No. 1 to take the lead from Jim Horejsi.
Horejsi raced him side by side for the remaining laps but in the end Zevenbergen came out with heavier pockets as he won $2500 for winning the race and extra money for leading the last three laps of the race. Horejsi took second and Curt Lund who had started eighth battled to the front and challenged both the top contenders but he had to settle for third at the finish.
The early leader in the race was Michael Jeanette as he also drew the No. 1 starting position and had a nice race going between himself and Jeffrey Larsen for the first 10 laps of the race, on lap nine, Janette spun around in turn No. 4. The entire field all scrambled and luckily no one else suffered in the incident. He had to go to the back of the pack and then Larsen took over the race but he had troubles in turn No. 2 causing him to drive off the track and end his race. On that restart, Curt Lund was the driver in the lead but Horejsi wasn’t giving in and after three laps he took over and look like he was going to win the event until the yellow was thrown when a car spun in turn No. 2. Horejsi gave all his might but he had to settle for second ahead of Lund. Tim Pessek took third place.
There were random draws after the race and Lund as well as Jeanette both won an extra $500 with Chad Schroeder winning an extra $250 draw. Alex Dostal won the hardcharger and Brent Uecker won the hard luck award for his car starting on fire on lap eighth. Matt Speckman won an extra $500 for winning the King of the Hill race which was run with the top 10 drivers inverted from their finish in the feature race.
Matt Looft had a commanding lead in the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature taking the lead at the drop of the green flag and never looking back leading the entire race to win. Eric Larson chased him the entire distance but he had to settle for second ahead of Eric Bassett as the three cars had to contend with lapped traffic.
The Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby saw a new driver in victory lane as Taylor Manderfield won his first feature ever and his biggest payday as well. Tommy Anderson was the early leader but on the10th lap he spun around which caused a yellow flag. When the race resumed he drove into the pit area.
That’s when Manderfield was able to secure the lead and stay the leader as both the cars of Rod Manthey and Chad Volk raced him side by side down the backstretch but Manderfield held onto the lead and won the race.