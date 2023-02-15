12.15 Addison Landsom.jpg

Addison Landsom. (file photo)

Friday night, the St. Peter gymnastics team hosted the Big South Championship meet against the Worthington Trojans. With the Saints continuing to work around a series of injured and sick athletes, the Trojans were able to claim the top five all-around finishes, defeating St. Peter 138.850-126.250.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments