...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and refreeze happening on roads.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures dropping into the teens and
lower 20s with wet pavement conditions will lead to the threat
of ice forming on the roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Friday night, the St. Peter gymnastics team hosted the Big South Championship meet against the Worthington Trojans. With the Saints continuing to work around a series of injured and sick athletes, the Trojans were able to claim the top five all-around finishes, defeating St. Peter 138.850-126.250.
Addison Landsom led the way for St. Peter earning an all-around score of 33.475 with no individual event dropping below and 8.000 while Cadence Tish posted an all-around score of 32.725, paced by a 9.150 in the vault.
Vivian Hendrickson was third for the Saints with an all-around score of 29.925 which was led by an 8.375 in the vault while Bianca Salivia also competed in all four events, finishing with an all-around score of 26.775 led by an 8.375 in the vault.
Maya VanGrootheest competed in a trio of events for St. Peter led by a score of 8.150 in the vault and Laura Klatt, who has missed the last month of action, competed in the uneven bars for the Saints, posting a 7.900.
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, Feb. 16 when the team travels to St. James to compete in the Section 2A Tournament with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.